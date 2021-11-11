Albot Health - A step in the right direction for accessible healthcare

You would like to read
- D7 Events by Akash Goyal launch In-House Desi English Band
- Amulya Mica virtually Perfect 1MM Collection launched by Legendary Cricketer Harbhajan Singh
- More than 150 thought leaders to join WRI India's Connect Karo 2021 virtually
- Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School in Sitapur, Ahmedabad set to open virtually in June 2021; To start with the primary wing initially followed by a senior secondary school in a phased manner
- 22nd Esri India User Conference to be held virtually on July 28, 29
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Visiting a doctor often takes a backseat especially when you weigh in factors like a busy schedule, transportation hassles and COVID-19. There's now an answer to the quest for good health.
Albot Health announces its multi-functional online platform with a distinct specialty in offering top-quality healthcare services virtually.
With an aim to make good health a part of life, (https://albothealth.com) Albot Health achieves its end through a variety of means - as many as 13 specialties, health-centric meaningful discussions & insights, empathetic doctors and intuitive platform design. It is a platform created for people of all ages, socio-economic and literary backgrounds.
The platform offers a range of specialties. Albot Health enables people in urban areas and rural areas alike to receive quick, qualitative and cost-effective expert consultation while sitting in the comfort of their homes or offices.
The company claims to be developing the site using the latest technology to offer a safe environment for people to come online and seek medical help from state-certified doctors and medical professionals.
The interface has been kept simple to seamlessly enable people from diverse backgrounds to seek appointments and medical advice. All that the end-user needs to do is log in when they need medical assistance.
As per Dr. Akash Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of the company and the man behind the virtual healthcare platform, "Telehealth has been around for many years. It's not a new concept. However, what we bring to the table is a platform that understands. It lends empathy to the need of quality care for patients as much as it does towards reduced burden on doctors. We are coming up with a long-term solution that promises advanced care, reduced risk, timely and accessible treatment, patient satisfaction and better health outcomes. Our platform bridges the chasm between patients and experts across all specialties."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor