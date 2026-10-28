BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Aleph, a global leader accelerating digital advertising and fintech solutions across more than 130 high-growth markets, today announced the appointment of Medhavi Singh as its new Country Head for India. The appointment signals Aleph's commitment to India's digital economy, a market it sees as pivotal to the pace of digital growth right across APAC. Singh is a recognised leader in India's digital advertising and commerce media space, bringing more than 15 years of experience spanning performance advertising, retail media, quick commerce, and revenue strategy. She joins Aleph after nearly nine years at Criteo, where she rose through a series of leadership roles to serve as Country Head for India, building the business into one of the company's fastest growing markets. Prior to Criteo, she spent close to five years at Google in account strategy and analytical leadership roles across India, the UK, and the US. She holds a degree in computer science engineering and an MBA.

"India is shaping the future of digital innovation, and I'm delighted to join Aleph to channel this velocity into scalable businesses, stronger partnerships and meaningful market impact" affirms Medhavi Singh, Country Head India at Aleph, about this new chapter. "Aleph's distinctive strength lies in bringing together prominent digital platforms, paired with deep local expertise to create a powerful foundation for their growth journeys and enable brands to engage with audiences more effectively. My ambition is to take Aleph India into its next phase of growth, building a stronger, more diversified business, deepening strategic partnerships and expanding our relevance across the advertising ecosystem."

Reporting to Arshan Saha, Regional Managing Director at APAC, Singh will take charge of Aleph's talented India team and steer the company's expansion plans for the market. Her priorities will be to scale Aleph's market presence and footprint, accelerating digital growth, expanding its platform portfolio and contributing to the long-term ambitions Aleph has for India. "Medhavi brings exactly the kind of leadership India needs at this moment, combining deep local expertise with a proven track record of scaling digital and commerce media businesses," said Arshan Saha, Regional Managing Director, APAC at Aleph. "India is one of the most dynamic and important markets in our region, and bringing in a leader of Medhavi's calibre reflects how committed we are to backing local talent. I have every confidence she will drive our growth and strengthen what we deliver to advertisers and partners across the country."

Aleph gives local brands and advertisers in India direct access to its distinctive roster of media partners, including major platforms such as X, Pinterest, and Reddit. That access means local businesses gain real insight into the region's digital landscape and benefit from closer publisher relationships, helping them grow their campaigns with confidence on the world stage. The company offers integrated opportunities across 130 high-growth markets worldwide. With over 20 years of experience and strategic partnerships with more than 50 of the world's leading digital platforms, the company has established a global footprint, with teams in over 90 offices worldwide. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)