Algo Legal advises CRED on its Series D round at a USD 2.2B valuation

You would like to read
- GM Test Series providing excellence in professional courses with online test series
- RazorpayX partners with Visa to launch Corporate Cards to help small business owners weather COVID-19
- All-new vivo X60 Series registers more than 200% pre-book orders compared to previous generation
- Titan launches 'edge mechanical' the slimmest mechanical watch by an Indian watchmaker
- UAE's University of Wollongong in Dubai to give Indian students looking for International degrees 'The Edge' in the global pursuit for future-ready skills
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Algo Legal acted as the legal counsel to Dreamplug Technologies Private Limited on raising USD 215 million in a Series D round of funding, with a post-money valuation of USD 2.2 billion.
Dreamplug Technologies owns and operates the credit card bill payment platform CRED.
The Series D round was led by new investor Falcon Edge Capital and existing investor Coatue Management and also saw investments from Insight Partners, DST Global, RTP Global, Tiger Global, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Sofina.
The Algo team was led by Abhinav Bhalaik, Mahika Parikh, Mayank Jhunjhunwala, Naveen Jain, Riya Gupta, and Abu Talha.
Algo Legal is new age technology backed firm focused on venture capital and private equity firms, VC-funded start-up companies and corporate businesses. Algo was founded in 2019 and is focused on providing a niche offering of bespoke legal representation to its clients by combining its deep domain knowledge and legal acumen and its expertise in legal innovation and technology. Algo's mission is to be a one-stop-shop for all the legal requirements in the investment space.
The firm is headquartered in Bangalore and has offices in Mumbai and Delhi. The Algo team is multi-disciplinary and has decades of deal experience spanning 3000 investment rounds amounting to over USD 10 billion in transaction value. Algo has been recognized by Financial Times as one of The Most Innovative Law Firms in Asia Pacific in 2020 and has recently been enlisted as a Top Law Firm by Forbes India in the VC and PE category.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor