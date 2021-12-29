Ali Sherazi, bestselling author who's been published 44 times in 10 months

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/GIPR): If books are man's best friends, then Ali Sherazi must be the friend-maker!

Sherazi, writer of the book "Listen You Are A Star", believes in the human potential to excel and it was this belief that inspired him to write his book, "Suno Tum Sitare Ho!"

The book has so far been published more than 44 times in 3 different languages in a course of just 10 months. So this goes without saying that Sherazi is already a bestselling author. As for his book, its purpose is to enlighten and enrich the mind, which, going by the number of editions, it is already doing very well.

The book is already a bestseller in several European and Asian countries, besides selling like hot cakes in India. Its readers are quoting passages from the book to express its life-changing premise, which is that "anybody can be a star" provided the person is able to judge right from wrong and has the courage to follow the right path.

Talking about what made him right this book, Sherazi says, "Books are a pivotal catalyst in human growth. We receive knowledge, learn about the world and its people, find solace from books. Therefore, when it struck me to write a book of my own, I chose a subject that is already close to my heart - the human mind, which is a powerful weapon if harnessed correctly."

While writing this book, Sherazi has taken great care in describing different factors that guide and govern our response to situations that we encounter at various stages of life. He talks of different human personalities, social development and relationship to the God. He marks the importance of gratitude as well as that of failure.

A few portions of the book also become autobiographical as Sherazi peppers them with events from his own life while describing to the readers various ways to deal with issues before one finds success or solace. He also uses quotes spoken by personalities like Shakespeare and Baba Bulleh Shah to inspire and instigate the human spirit.

The author says that he wrote the book to help people develop a positive personality and feel inspired enough to do well in life. In his words, "The book can help you find the motive of your life and can help you become more positive about your life decisions and achieve success." Perhaps, that is the reason why famous personalities from different walks of life, including Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and international wrestler The Great Khali, have heaped praises on the book for being beneficial to the growth of human spirit.

