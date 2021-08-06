AliceBlue donates Rs. 50 lakhs to PM Cares Fund towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): AliceBlue, an emerging brokerage firm in India, has donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM Cares Fund.
This donation towards PM Cares fund is aimed at contributing to the governments fight against COVID-19 pandemic in India. This is the second time company has contributed to PM Cares Fund. Earlier last year, AliceBlue had donated Rs. 15 lakhs.
Sidhavelayutham, CEO and Founder, AliceBlue, said, "This donation is our show of respect to all the frontline COVID warriors who have been standing strong against the Novel Coronavirus. It is overwhelming to see how people have come forward to help the needy with finance, food, shelter, medication, and more. Additionally, there have been numerous NGOs and private organizations that have been working tirelessly on ground in making the situation better. Our donation is small initiative in being able to contribute to the selfless efforts of these COVID warriors."
AliceBlue has also ensured that all its employees are safe by adhering to safety protocols laid down by the Government and also be providing them with masks, face shields, sanitizers at regular intervals. The company has also ensured full medical benefits to any employees testing positive and requiring hospitalization.
The company has also done multiple social outreach during the pandemic by providing masks, sanitizers and food packets to those in need in and around Bangalore.
AliceBlue is one of India's emerging online brokerage firms based out of Bangalore. Founded in 2006, the company now has more than 20 branches across India, serving more than 1 lakh active traders and more than 10000 partners on a daily basis.
AliceBlue, which is one of the largest stock brokering firm by trade volume has also been felicitated with multiple MCX awards.
With a suite of technology Apps, education material and several other value added benefits, AliceBlue is uniquely positioned to steer ahead to become one of the top 3 broking services companies in India by the year 2022.
To know more, please visit (https://aliceblueonline.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
