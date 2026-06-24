HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 24: Alienkind, India's Next-Gen brand, has raised $3.2 Million in a Pre-Series A round. The capital will support Alienkind's next phase of growth, including expansion into new markets.The brand is also gearing up for a massive Series-A round in the coming few months.

The brand is at the intersection of design and culture. Built for a new generation of consumers. The brand is redefining the ecosystem through immersive spaces, category-defining products, and community-driven experiences. It is building for the consumers seeking brands that are an extension of their identity and personality.

The round is backed by existing investors like Prakash Sikaria, Founder of Super.money, Flipkart Senior VP Ravi Iyer, and Bain & Co. Global Innovation Head Arpan Sheth and others.