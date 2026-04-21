VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21: More than 75% of urban consumers are engaging in local experiences this summer, with 1 in 3 increasing their spending, according to a survey by Alive App, as rising airfares and travel uncertainty reshape leisure behaviour in India. The survey also found that 67% of respondents reported higher travel costs compared with last year, reinforcing growing cost pressures during the peak travel season. Despite continued interest in travel, booking behaviour reflects caution. About 34% of respondents said they have booked travel for the March-May period, while 33% are still planning but have not yet booked, indicating a wait-and-watch approach. Another 33% said they do not plan to travel this season.

The findings come at a time when India's aviation sector is witnessing elevated fares and operational pressures. Airlines have been grappling with higher input costs, including aviation turbine fuel, while capacity constraints and peak-season demand continue to impact pricing and availability. Globally, trends highlighted by the International Air Transport Association point to ongoing demand-supply imbalances and cost pressures across the aviation ecosystem, contributing to fare volatility and periodic disruptions. Against this backdrop, the 'experience economy', spanning events, activities, wellness and immersive leisure, has been expanding globally, as consumers increasingly prioritise flexible, experience-led spending over traditional travel formats. Alive's survey suggests this shift is now playing out in India in a meaningful way. As travel becomes more expensive and less predictable, consumers are increasingly opting for alternatives closer to home. The survey found that 39% of respondents are engaging in more local experiences than before, while 36% are maintaining similar levels of participation.

This shift is also reflected in how consumers are allocating their budgets. About 35% of respondents said they are spending more on local experiences, indicating a gradual reallocation of discretionary leisure spending. Among the most preferred formats are adventure and outdoor activities and cultural experiences, highlighting demand for immersive and social formats that replicate elements of travel within urban environments. Importantly, the shift is not driven by disruption alone. Respondents cited convenience (22%) and time constraints (19.8%) alongside high travel costs (21.6%) and flight uncertainty (20%) as key factors influencing their choices. The findings point to a broader evolution in leisure consumption, where local experiences are increasingly becoming a core part of how urban consumers plan their time and spending.

The survey was conducted among five lakh urban consumers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa in March-April 2026. Supporting Quote Vivek Kumar, Founder, Alive App "Travel demand remains strong, but consumers are becoming more flexible in how they plan their leisure. Rising costs and unpredictability are prompting more people to explore high-quality experiences closer to home. Importantly, this shift is not only disruption-led. Convenience, time flexibility and the growing availability of curated experiences are playing an equally important role, indicating a more structural change in how urban consumers engage with leisure." About Alive App Alive App is India's first tech-led platform dedicated to creating and scaling original, emotionally engaging experiences across adventure, art, craft, food, wellness, and culture. Designed for modern urban consumers, Alive makes discovering and participating in meaningful experiences a habitual part of city life. By combining high-touch experience design with proprietary technology, Alive enables creators to build sustainable businesses while helping people reconnect with curiosity, joy, and real-world connection. Alive is currently live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa, with plans to expand to 10 major Indian cities and multiple leisure destinations this year.

Website: www.iamalive.app Instagram: @iamalive.app (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)