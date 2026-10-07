PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: All 365 participants of the Class of 2028 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) have secured summer internships, with the median stipend rising 17% to ₹2 lakhs per month. Stipends rose at every level of the batch, the highest offer reached ₹3 lakhs per month, and 37 of the 91 participating companies recruited from SPJIMR for the first time. The Summer Internship Cycle covered the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management Business Management (PGDM (BM)), SPJIMR's flagship two-year programmes. Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said: "An internship is a student's first real conversation with the world of work. What gratifies us this year is its breadth: every student placed, across consumer businesses, consulting, finance, technology and healthcare. Our purpose is to shape leaders who are willing to roll up their sleeves, work through ambiguity and create value for the right reasons. This cycle suggests that industry sees those qualities in our students."

More than half the batch secured ₹2 lakhs per month, while the top 20% of students received an average of ₹2.44 lakhs per month, and the top 50% received an average of ₹2.18 lakhs per month. The gains were not confined to the top of the cohort: the average rose 12% and the median 17%, which indicates broad-based demand rather than a few outlier offers. Prof. Renuka Kamath, Associate Dean, Full-time Programmes, said: "True institutional excellence is measured not just by milestones, but by the meaningful trajectory of our participants' careers. As our students begin this journey, they carry with them the SPJIMR ethos: to drive performance with integrity and build businesses that create value for society."

New recruiters join the campus Thirty-seven companies recruited from SPJIMR for the first time, including Amgen, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, Citi, D.E. Shaw & Co, Danone, DBS, Flipkart, Galderma, IBM, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kenvue, Kotak, NeoLiv, o3 Capital, SKF, Warner Bros., and Axis Bank. FMCG and Consumer accounted for 33.1% of placements, followed by Consulting (23.5%) and BFSI (20.2%). General Management and Conglomerate roles made up 7.6%, and Technology, E-Commerce and Product roles 5%. The remaining 10.6% came from Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Media, Energy, Real Estate, Engineering, Healthcare, and Biotech. Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, Chairperson, PGDM and PGDM (BM), added: "Repeat recruiters show loyalty. First-time recruiters show conviction. Thirty-seven companies came to us for the first time this year, and they came for what our students bring: rigour, resilience, and a sense of responsibility."

SPJIMR does not measure its success by the size of an offer. It measures it by the careers that follow, by how its graduates lead, build and serve. A first internship is where the journey begins, and a cohort placed in full, across sectors and with 37 first-time recruiters, begins it from a position of strength. The Financial Times Masters in Management ranking SPJIMR #2 globally for Careers Service reflects the same belief: that an institution's real impact is seen in what its alumni go on to achieve. The Class of 2028 now steps into the world of work with that foundation behind it, and with every opportunity to lead with purpose, build with wisdom, and create lasting value for business and society.

About SPJIMR Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking as the #26 business school globally and #2 in India and in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 ranking as the #74 business school globally for its PGPM programme. SPJIMR is also consistently ranked among India's top business schools by leading publications, including Business Today, Fortune India, India Today, and MBAUniverse. It has also been recognised by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the world's top five business schools for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR seeks to influence managerial practice and enable value-based growth for students, alumni, organisations, and society. The institute holds the international Triple Crown of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to hold all three accreditations.

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