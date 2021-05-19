'All About IVF'- an initiative by Dr. Dad that provides services around In Virto Fertilisation (IVF)

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/SRV Media): Dr. Dad is a Delhi-based startup that provides child-health related services and products. Founded by serial entrepreneur Dr. Gaurav Nigam, Dr. Dad is on a mission to revolutionise the way child-health related services are offered in India. The innovative venture aims to be the most trusted name for child-health services, and also a one-stop solution for all the basic care products in the pediatrics age group. All About IVF is a new vertical of Dr. Dad.
In Vitro Fertilisation is assistive reproductive technology. Mainly it is used by couples who are having difficulty in conceiving on their own. The method involves picking up an egg from the woman and fertilising it with sperm from the man to form an embryo. This embryo can then be transferred or frozen depending on the choice. It is simple with good success rate.
Dr. Dad's Founder Dr. Gaurav Nigam is a well-known educationist, pediatrician, Founder of iCare, and Founder of Intelligentsia. He has also authored a book titled 'Devil Inside My Mind'. Dr. Nigam gathered simplicity from Gandhian institute in Sewagram and knowledge from prestigious bodies like AIMS, MGIMS, Wardha; Jayadeva, NIMHANS, Kidwai, and Harvard Medical School. He is also the Founder of iCare, an organization working around new-age Child Health care and Intelligentsia, a research-based play school.
"More often than not, people are confused about so many things related to fertility and IVF. At "all about IVF", we try to solve all those queries. Worlds best leading experts are working with us to solve the doubts that people have and help them achieve the right results", says Dr. Gaurav Nigam, CEO, and Founder of Dr. Dad, that started the vertical ALL ABOUT IVF.
In today's world, there are more number of people getting married late and choosing to become parents even later. This leads to an increase in the number of people having difficulty getting pregnant. IVF is good hope for such a woman. Egg freezing services are another thing that is becoming common these days. This gives women the freedom to decide when to become a parent without compromising on the quality of egg in advanced years, Says Dr. Rita Bakshi - a leading IVF specialist and Chairperson of India's premier IVF and surrogacy center widely recognised as International Fertility Centre.
Dr. Dad aims at solving the parenting and pregnancy needs through an array of services from as early as try to get pregnant phase to newborn to teenage. They even provide online consultations by countries leading doctors which is really useful during times like these where the pandemic has limited the movements outside.
