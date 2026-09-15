PNN New Delhi [India], September 15: For students who want to study Vedic Astrology professionally, completing a course and receiving a certificate is just one aspect. Practical kundali reading, consultation experience, guidance from experienced mentors and support while entering professional practice can make an equally important difference. Established by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap in 2004, All India Institute of Occult Science takes great pride in preparing its students for a professional career in the field of Vedic Astrology, in addition to teaching Vastu, Numerology, Palmistry, Graphology, Card Reading, Akashic Records, Reiki and more. What Makes All India Institute of Occult Science an Established Vedic Astrology Institute?

All India Institute of Occult Science has trained over 97,000+ students, conducted 10,374+ classes, has 21+ mentors and has over 22 years of experience in occult education. The institute's 21st Convocation Ceremony was held recently to honour over 1,200 students specializing in diverse branches of occult science. In addition to being ISO-certified and government-registered, All India Institute of Occult Science also provides globally recognized certification in the field of Vedic Astrology and other occult sciences. These stats speak volumes about the scale of operations, while practical training and post-course support remain a specialty of the institute. How Are Students Prepared for Professional Astrology Consultation?

The Vedic Astrology curriculum begins with an introduction to the basics of planets, houses, zodiac signs and Kundli reading followed by Dasha, Yogas, divisional charts, Ashtakvarga, planetary transits, Muhurat and advanced prediction techniques, and many more advanced astrology concepts which is mentioned in their syllabus in detail. It includes: * Live-interactive classes * Small batches (10-15 students) * Study notes developed from 24 years of research by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap * Practical Kundli discussions * Case-based learning modules * Lifetime access to class recordings * Doubt-solving sessions * Mentor support throughout the academic journey * Placement support for eligible students after successful course completion The institute's Vedic Astrology program consists of Certificate, Diploma and Master level certification courses that enable students to train themselves from scratch to advanced-level prediction and consultancy skills.

Instead of just learning individual Dasha and planetary combinations, students learn to connect the dots and draw correlations while studying Kundli reading. What Happens After Vedic Astrology Certification? For a lot of students, Vedic Astrology certification is just the beginning of their journey with All India Institute of Occult Science. As Gurudev Shrie Kashyap often mentions, "The real journey of a student begins after course completion." Students who wish to explore professional consultations can apply to participate in a structured post-course program: * Skill-Gap Interview: Students attend an interview to find out which consultation skills they still need to improve. These areas are then covered during the training.

* Platform Onboarding: Eligible certified students are added to the consultation platform as part of the placement process. * Client-Handling Videos: After joining the platform, students get training videos on consultation and client handling. These videos help them prepare for real customer interactions. * Live Practical Sessions: After completing the videos, students attend live group training sessions. These sessions cover common consultation problems, practical situations and ways to handle different clients. * Live Consultations: Once students are ready for consultation, they start getting real customers on the platform and begin giving consultations. * Performance Monitoring & Mentorship: Student performance is regularly checked. If a student needs improvement or extra help, one-to-one guidance and mentoring are provided.

* Professional Development: Students are trained to explain their predictions clearly and professionally. They also receive guidance on personal branding to help them build their professional image. * Lifetime Alumni Support: Once students become alumni of All India Institute of Occult Science, they continue to receive lifetime doubt-clearing support for the courses they have completed. Even while giving consultations on Vedic Meet, another platform or through their own practice, they can approach the institute if they face any course-related doubt or need guidance related to consultations or their professional career. A dedicated team is available to guide and assist alumni on priority. This continued support, even after course completion, is one of the key features that makes All India Institute of Occult Science different from many other institutes.

This way, students are not left on their own after completing the course. From building consultation skills to handling real client situations and clearing doubts even years later, the institute continues to support its alumni throughout their professional journey. How Does All India Institute of Occult Science Placement Support and Ecosystem Work? All India Institute of Occult Science facilitates the placement of eligible students through its platform, Vedic Meet and other professional networks. According to the institute's placement reports, dated September 2026, its 2,387+ trained consultants have crossed ₹1 lakh in monthly earnings from consultations on various platforms. Of these, 385+ consultants have crossed ₹1 lakh per month through institute's own consultation platform.

In addition, a number of trained consultants have launched their practice or are providing services to external Astrology platforms both in India and abroad. What Can an All India Institute of Occult Science-Trained Astrologer Earn? Viewed from an income perspective, trained consultants who build a consistent client base may earn around ₹50,000-₹70,000 per month during the early stages of their professional practice. With stronger consultation skills, recurring clients, experience and reputation, some consultants may progress to ₹1 lakh-₹2 lakh+/month or more. These figures are indicative and are not guaranteed. Actual earnings vary based on consultation hours, experience, client demand, ratings, platform participation and individual performance.

Why Could All India Institute of Occult Science Be a Stronger Choice for Career-Focused Learners? While examining the best Astrology course in India, students should understand that beyond the curriculum and certification, a good course focuses on practical Kundli reading, faculty support, preparing students for consultations and mentoring them post-certification. With over 22 years of experience, 97,000+ students trained, 10,374+ classes conducted, a strong faculty and a clear pathway from class to consultations, All India Institute of Occult Science covers all bases for a successful professional practice. For serious students that view Astrology as a profession, these combined advantages make the institute stand out.

Data Source: Student, class, faculty, placement and consultant-earning figures mentioned in this article are based on All India Institute of Occult Science's internal records updated through September 2026. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)