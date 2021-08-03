All India Poultry Breeders Association meets Hon'ble Ministers Purshottam Rupala and Piyush Goyal for the import of Soya Meal

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/PNN): A delegation from Poultry, Aqua & Shrimp Industry, Dairy led by Bahadur Ali, Chairman, All India Poultry Breeders Association, and MD IB Group had a meeting with Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industries and Food, Consumer affairs Govt of India & Hon'ble Minister Purshottam Rupala, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India at the Indian Parliament office to discuss the current crisis of Soya Meal shortage which is the most important Protein input for livestock (Dairy, Fisheries, Aquaculture, Poultry) feed.
Ali and BM Rao the Chairman of the Poultry Association and Shrimp Feed miller's Association respectively voiced the concern of "Indian livestock farmers are not able to feed their cattle, Poultry, Fishes & Shrimp stocks due to non-availability of feed. If GM Soya meal import is not permitted it will be a disaster to our livestock and will ruin the livelihood of our Indian livestock farmers".
Bahadur Ali, Chairman, All India Poultry Breeders Association and MD IB Group shared that Hon'ble Ministers were requested on behalf of the industry to cooperate in the import of GM soya meal for feeding poultry and livestock during the present crisis of soya availability.
Hon'ble Minister Piyush Goyal consolidated the breeders association with a very positive response. He said, "Government is with farmers and understands the need of livestock industry's demand", also he assured all his support whereas, the Hon'ble Minister assured the industry that he would make available imported soya meals to the poultry farmers along with his office.
This story is provided by PNN.
