Allan Thomas is set to open his 2nd fitness outlet in Hiranandani, Powai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): From being a Novice Fitness Enthusiast to transitioning into a Certified Fitness/Life Coach, Allan Thomas set up the Cross Functional fitness centre in Mumbai (the first-of-its-kind in Powai) called 'Zealbox' in February 2019.

Now, the expert Cross Functional, Strength and Conditioning fitness coach is all set to launch his second fitness centre. It will be located at 'Emma Sports' which is Powai's first multi-sports club that will soon launch in Hiranandani Gardens. With Zealbox recognized by a renowned wellness subscription platform as one of India's Top 10 fitness facility, Allan has worked with more than 500 members in India and across the world and has developed a strong base of loyal customers in India & abroad in a short span of over two years.

Even during the COVID-19 lockdown since March 2020, Allan's community of members have continued their daily workouts from the comfort of their homes under his supervision. Allan commits to help his members to take small, daily steps towards their fitness goals. With nine years of expertise in a specialized form of fitness, Allan also happens to be a powerlifter and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Swearing by the motto of 'Your Fitness Is My Priority', Allan Thomas has helped people overcome asthma, diabetes, cases of ACL tear, thyroid and more. Talking about how he developed his love for fitness, Allan explains, "Today, I'm known to be a hard nut to crack who doesn't give up on goals. I've been active since I was a kid, participating in football, track and field, basketball & cricket. I turned my passion for fitness to be my work. But I wasn't always as driven and committed."

Allan Thomas further says, "Fitness entered my life as a way of dealing with my frustrations and my needless aggression to all situations as a teenager and it gripped me by the neck and straightened everything for me. I developed such a passion for fitness in me that I quit my corporate career to be an entrepreneur at just 24 years of age. There's been no looking back since then and seeing the lives that I've helped transform since I started the first Cross Functional facility in Powai only fuels me to expand the reach of my expertise to guide people, not only in Mumbai but also, internationally."

Allan's sequences are easy to follow, making them perfect for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Members who enrol can be rest assured knowing that anything suggested to them is backed with serious knowledge of the human body and its working. To help members achieve and realize their fitness goals, Allan also shares his expertise to the ever-growing online community present outside Mumbai and across every corner of the world.

His Virtual Coaching service will help you reduce body fat, improve strength, build endurance and stamina, increase lean muscle mass, facilitate injury prevention, and promote recovery and rehabilitation. They are progressive scalable workouts that assist the member in overcoming their personal fitness goals with round the clock support and personalized sessions. With 'Train with Allan', you can be assured of achieving measurable fitness goals with long term results.

