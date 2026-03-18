VMPL New Delhi [India], March 17: Alternativa Film Festival, the global impact-driven film initiative founded by inDrive, has unveiled the official shortlist and jury leadership for its third edition, set to take place in Medellin, Colombia from 21-30 April 2026. Internationally acclaimed Colombian actor, producer, and activist Natalia Reyes will serve as President of the Features Jury. Widely recognised for her role in Terminator: Dark Fate, Reyes brings global cinematic experience alongside a strong commitment to socially relevant storytelling. India Featured in Global South Line-Up India has secured a place in the festival's Official Features Competition with "Cactus Pears" (Sabar Bonda), directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade. The selection highlights the growing global recognition of Indian independent cinema that addresses nuanced social themes with authenticity.

Further strengthening India's presence, "Homebound" by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has been selected under the Impact Hits (out-of-competition) category, an initiative introduced this year to spotlight compelling narratives beyond the main competition. A Platform for Impact-Driven Cinema Dedicated to amplifying voices from the Global South, the 2026 edition will showcase films from Latin America and Asia across: - Official Competition (Features & Shorts) - Impact Hits (new category) - Industry Days - a professional platform for filmmakers, producers, and social impact leaders The festival programme will include screenings, public discussions, and networking forums designed to connect storytelling with real-world social impact. All screenings will be open to audiences free of charge, reinforcing accessibility and inclusivity.

Growing Scale and Global Participation The 2026 edition marks a significant milestone in scale and diversity: - 1,831 submissions received globally - 30 films shortlisted (15 feature-length and 15 short films) - Representation across Latin America and Asia, spanning 21 languages - Expanded prize fund of USD 120,000, with a new award category for Latin American cinema Leadership Perspective Liza Surganova, Head of Alternativa, said: "Natalia Reyes is a trailblazing creative, both within Latin America and on the wider global stage, who embodies the values of the Alternativa through her vital contributions to Colombian cinema. We are delighted to welcome her to lead our Features Jury this year and are thrilled to share the incredible shortlisted films from an exceptionally talented lineup of filmmakers from the Global South. Each of these films are incredibly deserving of a global platform, and we look forward to celebrating their artistic excellence and potential to transform our society."

Natalia Reyes added: "It's an honour to serve as Features Jury President for the Alternativa Film Festival this year. I've long admired the festival's vital work in amplifying underrepresented voices from across the globe, and the collaboration they foster within the film industry and across cultures. This year's Feature Competition showcases some of the most exciting new voices from Latin America and Asia, and I'm thrilled to be working with the festival to bring this lineup of stories to a global stage. As an actress and producer, I deeply resonate with Alternativa's mission, and I feel truly inspired to be part of stories that carry a purpose and contribute to meaningful change."

Strengthening inDrive's Cultural and Social Impact Vision Alternativa is part of inDrive's broader commitment to challenging inequality and enabling positive social change beyond mobility services. By supporting filmmakers and creative voices, the initiative contributes to cultural representation, dialogue, and community empowerment. With operations across 48 countries and 1065 cities, inDrive continues to invest in initiatives spanning arts, education, gender equality, and social development aligning business growth with long-term societal impact. About Alternativa Alternativa is an international non-profit project launched by the global technology company inDrive in 2023. The project is designed to support and promote filmmakers from the Global South whose work has the potential to bring positive change to the world. Its mission is to amplify the international visibility of impact-driven talents and help their films reach broad and diverse audiences. By championing stories that make a difference, Alternativa bridges regional divides, empowers local communities, and contributes to meaningful social transformation.

About inDrive inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 400 million times, and has been declared the second most downloaded mobility app for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M & A arm. inDrive operates in 1065 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact arm. inDrive's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital developments. For more information visit www.indrive.com

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