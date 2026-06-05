PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Altimetrik, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been named a Product Challenger in the Design and Setup category, as well as the Optimization and Enhancement category of the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Global Capability Center (GCC) Services report. The study finds that GCCs have moved well beyond their origins as cost arbitrage vehicles, with enterprises now building them as hubs for innovation, AI-led operations, and long-term competitive advantage. ISG's assessment highlighted Altimetrik's GCC-in-a-Box model, which replaces custom, time-intensive builds with a modular, repeatable deployment approach. Among the benefits delivered to clients, ISG noted 30% faster time-to-market for portal and IVR enhancements, more than 50% efficiency gains in automation and operational workflows, the elimination of more than 30,000 hours of effort generating more than $10 million in savings, and release cycles under 20 minutes with more than 95% regression stability.

"This recognition from ISG reflects the discipline behind our GCC-in-a-Box model and the strength of our partner ecosystem, including collaborations with OpenAI and Google Cloud, to bring frontier AI capabilities into regulated and brownfield enterprise environments where most business value resides," said Gautam Samanta, Chief Commercial Officer at Altimetrik. "We are proud to partner with clients in building AI-enabled GCCs that are not only future-ready, but designed to create sustained enterprise value and long-term competitive advantage in an increasingly AI-first world." The report also recognized Altimetrik's maturity-led go-to-market approach, which tailors engagements based on where a client sits in its GCC journey. For enterprises without existing centers, Altimetrik offers de-risked entry through co-investment and build-operate-transfer (BOT) constructs.

ISG cited Altimetrik's proprietary engineering accelerators -- including its MLOps fabric, observability tools, and GenAI-based SDLC accelerators -- as assets that improve engineering productivity by 20-40% and reduce technical debt through standardized, reusable components. Altimetrik's emphasis on co-investment, risk-sharing, and outcome-based pricing further differentiated its approach. By tying commercial terms to business KPIs such as cost-to-serve, time-to-market, and revenue impact rather than headcount, the company aligns its incentives directly with client outcomes. "Altimetrik brings an engineering-led approach to GCCs, combining product thinking, AI enablement, and flexible incubation models to help enterprises build and scale more value-driven delivery centers," said Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst at ISG.

Read the full report and learn more about Altimetrik's AI services. About Altimetrik Altimetrik is an AI engineering company, building the systems that power the modern enterprise. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI engineering operating system, and a partner ecosystem that includes OpenAI, Google Cloud, Anthropic, Snowflake, and Databricks, Altimetrik enables organizations to build, govern, and scale enterprise-grade AI solutions to build sustainable competitive advantage. With more than 10,000 practitioners worldwide and deep engineering DNA, Altimetrik helps businesses across BFSI, manufacturing, retail and CPG, automotive, health care, and life sciences. Recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

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