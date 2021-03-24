Alumni Association of PG Govt. College, Sector 11, Chandigarh felicitates Lok Sabha MP and college alumnus Rajiv Pratap Rudy

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Alumni Association of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh felicitated Lok Sabha MP (6 terms) and college alumnus Rajiv Pratap Rudy (batch of 1982) here at The Oberoi Hotel in Delhi.

The event was also graced by the presence of dignitaries including Vineet Nanda (Founder Member & President, Delhi Chapter), Maninder Singh Bains (IAS) President, Alumni Association, Navneet Soni, (IRS), Vice President, Alumni Association, Sukhjit Dhiman (General Secretary, Alumni Association), Jagseer Mann (Founder Member and Vice President Alumni Association). All the guests duly adhered to safety and social distancing norms during the meet which was organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lok Sabha MP and college alumnus Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "It was a delightful experience to reunite with classmates and recollect the fond memories of the college days. I would like to congratulate the Alumni committee for organizing this reunion. The committee will meet again in Bhopal on 9th, 10th and 11th April."

The reunion also witnessed the presence of eminent personalities and luminaries including Sheel Vardhan (IPS), Jatinder Cheema (Director, Amarchand Mangaldas) along other dignitaries including Professor Prahlad Aggarwal, Rajnesh Kumar Sahay and Amit Dhingra, Ashish Anand, among others.

Maninder Singh Bains (IAS) President, Alumni Association, said, "We talked about many things which we experienced in college during our formative years and as alumni, we make it an effort to stay connected. We intend to give back as much as we can to our Alma mater that has so enriched us and made us what we are. When we get together, in the college or outside, the stars shine brighter."

"It's a pleasure to honour Rajiv. He has been an achiever all through. Stars like him and many, many others shine in our galaxy of alumni of this prestigious Govt. College, Chandigarh," said Vineet Nanda, Founder Member of Alumni Association & President, Delhi Chapter of the Alumni Association & Director - Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation, a JV of Sumitomo Corporation Japan, a Fortune 500 company and the automobile components behemoth Krishna Group.

Sheel Vardhan, IPS said, "Being with friends makes you a child again. The spectrum of communication here is amazing. At one moment we are children and at another moment we are discussing the future of children of our college and how they can have better exposure, opportunities so that they can live a life full of abundance."

Jagseer Mann, Founder Member and Vice President Alumni Association said, "I am very happy to be in Delhi to meet all alumni and former principals of our college. It is a moment of great happiness for me that we have found great luminaries amidst us as alumni."

Prof. Prahlad Aggarwal, Former Principal, PG Govt College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, said, "The alumni are doing a wonderful job. Now we have two more units other than Chandigarh which are in Delhi and Mumbai. Such events are the only way to keep ourselves in touch with education. This is how we meet and try to find a suitable way for the development of our college and the people."

BP Yadav, Former Principal said, "The Alumni association of Delhi Chapter is doing well. Those who have assembled here are glittering stars in the country and not only in the college. They are doing well and college will produce more like them. Now we can feel that teachers must be great scholars to have enriched the students with their knowledge."

Navneet Soni, IRS (Vice President Alumni Association) said, "This is one meeting that all of us look forward to. With everybody being a somebody in the alumni, it's difficult to get the date fixed because of schedules but once that is done, everyone just waits to meet up."

Sukhjit Dhiman (General Secretary, Alumni Association) added, "It is indeed nostalgic to reunite with college friends and cherish those fond memories. Such events help in strengthening bonds among college mates and fostering a sense of community among them."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)