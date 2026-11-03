NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Aman Group, Patience Capital Group (PCG) and GDL-Raven, a subsidiary of Green Digital Limited (GDL), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue a strategic partnership supporting His Majesty The King's vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The collaboration brings together world-class luxury hospitality, international investment and Bhutan's ambition to create a more mindful and sustainable future. To this collaboration, Aman Group brings its globally renowned, pioneering hospitality and lifestyle expertise alongside the brand's legacy as the first luxury operator in the destination for over two decades. PCG will contribute its experience in fund management and real estate, and GDL-Raven in its role supporting GMC's development. Together, the parties seek to attract long-term real estate investment that supports GMC's aspirations and creates opportunities for Bhutan.

More than an investment initiative, the collaboration reflects a shared belief that growth can go hand in hand with respect for nature, culture and collective wellbeing. It aligns with His Majesty The King's vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City as a place where economic progress is guided by the principles of Gross National Happiness. The signing took place on a historic day for Gelephu, as Project 108, a Royal Initiative of His Majesty The King, saw 108 Jangchub Chortens (stupas of enlightenment), each 15 metres tall, raised in a single day along the Mao Chhu river. Built through the efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers, the chortens mark a powerful beginning for the city and the values on which it will grow.

"Bhutan has held a deeply special place in Aman Group's legacy as the first global luxury brand in the Kingdom over twenty years ago. We share a philosophy rooted in serenity, respect for culture and a profound harmony with nature. It is a great honour to work alongside His Majesty The King on Gelephu Mindfulness City, an extraordinary vision for the future of Bhutan and its hospitality. Grounded in the values that have long connected Aman Group and Bhutan, this project represents an exciting opportunity to draw upon more than three decades of our brand's expertise in creating transformational experiences, defined by considered design, intuitive service, privacy and to contribute to a destination that will inspire generations to come," said Vladislav Doronin, Chairman & CEO, Aman Group.

"We see great promise in bringing together PCG's investment management capabilities in tourism-related assets, Aman Group's distinctive approach to hospitality and His Majesty's vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City. We hope this collaboration will attract long-term investment, support meaningful development and create new opportunities for Bhutanese people," said Ken Chan Patience Capital Group. "Aman was the first international hotel brand to come to Bhutan. Over two decades, it has raised the standard for the entire hospitality industry here. That is the kind of partner Gelephu Mindfulness City needs. With Aman Group and Patience Capital Group, we aim to build lasting value for Gelephu and for Bhutan," said Gelay Jamtsho, Chairman of Green Digital Limited, the parent company of GDL-Raven.

The MoU marks the beginning of the parties' work together. Details of the proposed fund and the partnership arrangements remain subject to further discussions and approvals. Further announcements will follow as plans progress. About Gelephu Mindfulness City Gelephu Mindfulness City is a Special Administrative Region in southern Bhutan, envisioned by His Majesty The King as an economic hub for South Asia built on the principles of Gross National Happiness, with sectors spanning finance, green energy, health and wellness, education, agriculture, and spiritual and cultural heritage. For more information, visit gmc.bt. About Aman Group For over three decades, Aman Group has established itself as one of the world's most respected luxury hospitality operators, with a portfolio of 36 hotels, resorts and branded residences across 21 destinations, with a robust pipeline of future projects under construction. Defined by an uncompromising approach to service, Aman consistently delivers one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the industry, setting a global benchmark for operational excellence.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens, with Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection Aman Essentials (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023), offering bespoke furniture designs inspired by the world of Aman. With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu energises and inspires with transformative spaces, innovative dining destinations and state-of-the-art wellness facilities at unprecedented scale, offering a new expression of hospitality. In March 2024, Janu's inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.

For more information, visit Aman.com. About Patience Capital Group Founded in 2019, Patience Capital Group (PCG) is an international real estate and investment management company headquartered in Singapore, with an office in Tokyo. PCG manages capital for institutional and private investors worldwide, with a focus on hospitality, lifestyle and residential assets, and provides real estate development advisory services. For more information, visit patiencecapital.group. About GDL-Raven GDL-Raven is a subsidiary of Green Digital Limited (GDL), established to undertake strategic fund and asset management activities in support of the city's economic development. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)