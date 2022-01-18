Amarnath Prajapati's 7Sargam Digital Media announces first-of-its-kind singing reality show on Television to revive old Hindi songs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): The announcement of the first-of-its-kind singing reality show, conceptualised by 7 Sargam Digital Media Private Limited, founded by Amarnath Prajapati, starring the who's who of Bollywood's fine playback singers to revive old songs from the 1990s and provide viewers with a sense of nostalgia, has sparked excitement in the Indian television industry.

The singing reality programme to revive old songs will be starring Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Daler Mehandi, and others among Bollywood's finest playback singers.

According to the company, the talks with Colors TV and Star Bharat for the singing reality show are on the final stage, and the shooting will take place in Mumbai.

"The singing reality show to revive old Hindi songs of the 90s' will soon hit the television screen. This is going to be the first time in the history of the television that the well-known Bollywood playback singers are participating in the reality show," said Amarnath Prajapati.

The company manages the social media and digital marketing of over 700 top-rated celebrities from the Bollywood and Bhojpuri film industries. It is also managing over 1,200 YouTube channels on YouTube MCN and has completed over 250 projects for over 105 top brands across many digital platforms.

The company has been working with Shemaroo Entertain and manages its YouTube channel. Not only this, they are into the video production for several renowned music companies, including T-Series, Sony Entertainment, Zee Music, Saregama, etc. The company recently launched BookMyEngineer, which is their second entrepreneurial venture.

Dreamers are everywhere, and those who dream it can achieve it only. Amarnath Prajapati, an Engineer in Computer Science from Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) who started his career in 2010, had bigger dreams than being an engineer only. Even if he started his career with tech majors and given his 8 years in the IT sector, he was always inclined towards the entertainment industry and digital media.

After spending his years in the IT sector, Amarnath decided to fulfil his dreams and achieve something different. Amarnath was always inclined towards music and video games. Talking about his hobbies, Amarnath shared, he likes to travel and do food hopping. He has been an ardent supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and Sachin Tendulkar since he was child.

