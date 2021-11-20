Amberdeep Productions and Omjee Star Studios unveil the trailer of Teeja Punjab

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/PNN): The trailer of the much-anticipated Punjabi movie Teeja Punjab has been released. The film, written and directed by Amberdeep Singh, stars himself and the singing sensation Nimrat Khaira in pivotal roles.
They are accompanied by many talented actors like Aditi Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, B.N. Sharma, Hardeep Gill, Nirmal Rishi, Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu, Balwinder Bullet, Sukhwinder Raj, Gurteg Singh and Inderjot. The film is produced by Amberdeep Productions and Omjee Star Studios.
After blockbusters like Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo, Angrej, Love Punjab, Lahoriye, Laung Laachi, and Ashke, Amberdeep Singh is back with a social family drama that promises to serve entertainment packed with strong human emotions. The trailer showcases that the film is set in a small village of Punjab and revolves around its people. We get to see many shades of bonding between a husband & wife, a father & son, a daughter-in-law & mother-in-law, but most importantly, the bonding of the village people with their lands. When it came to the safety of their lands, the whole village unites and brings a never-before-seen revolution!
The film promises to be a roller coaster ride of emotions, taking us through the ride of happiness, tears, and most importantly, Hope!
The Producer, Munish Sahni from Omjee Star Studios, believes that Teeja Punjab has a wide variety of cinematic experiences to offer. Every viewer will relate to the film in one way or the other. Amberdeep Singh's excellent storytelling, combined with such a stellar cast and moving music, is enough to stir human emotions like never before. The film is all set to be released worldwide on 3rd December 2021.
Trailer Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxXNg5qDmfA)
