VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: The festive season calls for great food, wonderful company and moments worth celebrating- American Pecans brought these elements together as the snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil, a strategic partnership led by branding and marketing agency Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd. Hosted by Mohit Rai & Ridhi Bansal, the celebration witnessed some of the biggest names from the entertainment and fashion worlds for a memorable Diwali gathering.

American Pecans added a flavorful dimension to the festivities, celebrating the joy of snacking with a nut known for its naturally rich, buttery taste, delicate sweetness and satisfying crunch. Versatile and delicious, American Pecans make for an enjoyable snack on their own and a delightful addition to festive recipes, from indulgent desserts to savoury creations. Their distinctive flavour makes them a fitting addition to celebrations where food is as much a part of the experience as the company.