VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: American Tourister, one of the world's leading travel and lifestyle bag brands, today announced its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) to launch an exclusive Harry Potter collection in India. The range, comprising backpacks, luggage, crossbody bags, drawstring bags and stationery accessories, is now available across retail channels, coinciding with the start of the new academic season. Designed for two distinct age groups, the collection features an 'Under 10' range with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry-themed school backpacks, lunch bags, pencil cases, drawstring pouches and hard-side luggage, alongside an 'Early and Pre-Teen' range featuring a more understated, house-inspired design language across backpacks, crossbody bags, drawstring bags and luggage.

Across both ranges, each piece has been designed to balance functionality, durability, and self-expression, featuring iconic Harry Potter-inspired graphics, silicone zip pullers, and interchangeable velcro house badges for personalisation. Select products in the kids range also include Quidditch-themed stickers and Crookshanks zip charms. The collection is complemented by coordinated accessories including lunch bags, pencil cases, drawstring bags and crossbody bags, enabling Harry Potter fans and newcomers alike to create matching school and travel sets inspired by the Harry Potter universe. Speaking about the collection, Anushree Tainwala, Chief Business Officer, American Tourister India said, "At American Tourister, we have always believed that a bag carries more than belongings - it carries the spirit of the journey. The Harry Potter universe is woven into the childhood memories of an entire generation of Indian parents, and now it belongs to their children too. This collaboration is our way of making that handover magical. Whether it is a first day at school or a family holiday, we want every child carrying this bag and accessories to feel like they are heading somewhere extraordinary."

The Harry Potter x American Tourister collection is available starting today across American Tourister's retail stores, leading luggage and lifestyle retailers, on Amazon and the brand's official online channels, just in time for the new school year. From Hogwarts-inspired accessories starting at just INR 250 to backpacks from INR 1,690 and luggage from INR 4,290, the collection offers magical options for every young wizard, witch and Muggle. Whether your child is sorting into one of the four iconic Houses for the first time or is already a seasoned Harry Potter fan, there is a piece in this collection that was made for them. After all, every great adventure begins with packing the right bag.

About American Tourister American Tourister is a well-known international luggage brand that has stood tall for the past 90 years. It is positioned in the mass premium segment, making it a fine mix of premium and accessible. The brand caters to travellers seeking resilient, efficient, and trendy luggage. American Tourister's marketing positioning in India reinforces its commitment to innovation, design, and quality, positioning the brand as expressive, confident, effortless, and genuine. It is a trustworthy option for consumers living in constant movement across work, social, travel and personal moments, seeking experiences that enrich their lives while relying on a brand that delivers style, self-expression and dependable innovation.

For more information, visit www.americantourister.in About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home decor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About the Harry Potter franchise From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history. J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including six theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Harajuku and Akasaka. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter. With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com. All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26) For more information, please reach out to: Mr. Rishi Basu | rishi@frangipanicommunications.org | +91 7738920559 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)