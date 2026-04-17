NewsVoir New Delhi [India], April 17: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd., one of India's leading producers and exporters of basmati rice under its flagship brand "Aeroplane," announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, delivering strong growth in both revenue and profitability. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited, one of India's leading producers and exporters of basmati rice under its flagship brand Aeroplane Rice, reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of FY26, with profit after tax (PAT) registering a sharp year-on-year growth of 94%. The Company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 571.2 crore in Q3 FY26, representing a 15% growth compared to Rs. 496.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, on a sequential basis, revenue saw a marginal decline of 3.7% from Rs. 593.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 75.0 crore, marking a robust growth of 39.2% year-on-year and 22.1% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA margins improved significantly to 13.1%, compared to 9.0% in Q3 FY25 and 10.4% in Q2 FY26, indicating improved operational efficiency and better cost management. Profit after tax for Q3 FY26 came in at Rs. 34.7 crore, compared to Rs. 17.9 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs. 32.6 crore in Q2 FY26. PAT margins also improved to 6.1%, up from 3.6% in the same period last year. 9M FY26 Performance Highlights For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the Company continued its growth trajectory:

- Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 1,592.5 crore, registering a growth of 12% year-on-year - EBITDA increased to Rs. 180.7 crore, up 46.2% year-on-year - Profit after tax rose to Rs. 83.3 crore, reflecting a strong growth of 70.9% - EBITDA margins improved to 11.3%, compared to 8.7% in the previous year - PAT margins stood at 5.2%, up from 3.4% Mr. Jagdish Suri, Chairman & Managing Director of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd. said, "We are pleased to report a strong performance for Q3 FY26, marked by consistent growth across key financial metrics. We have also achieved a major milestone with the successful completion of our IPO, which further strengthens our balance sheet and positions us well for future expansion."

Mr. Rahul Suri, Whole-Time Director of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd. said, "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth outlook, supported by a stronger capital base, improving margins, and continued investments in brand building and market expansion." Enhanced marketing initiatives and greater brand visibility are expected to accelerate customer acquisition and drive long-term value creation for stakeholders. About Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited is a leading processor and exporter of premium basmati rice and other FMCG products. The Company markets its products under its flagship brand Aeroplane, along with multiple sub-brands catering to diverse consumer preferences across domestic and international markets.

With a strong distribution network and a focus on quality and innovation, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited continues to expand its footprint globally and strengthen its position in the rice industry. For more details: www.aeroplanerice.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)