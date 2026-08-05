PNN New Delhi [India], August 5: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited, one of India's leading rice millers and exporters, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported a strong start to FY27, with Revenue from Operations increasing by 55.1% to Rs. 663.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs. 427.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit after tax grew by 128% to Rs. 36.63 crore from Rs. 16.10 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting sustained business growth during the quarter. * Revenue from Operations increased 55.1% YoY to Rs. 663.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs. 427.95 crore in Q1 FY26.

* Profit Before Tax (PBT) more than doubled, rising 125.1% YoY to Rs. 47.52 crore from Rs. 21.11 crore, reflecting strong operational performance. * Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 127.6% YoY to Rs. 36.63 crore from Rs. 16.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Finance costs continued to decline on a sequential basis, supporting improved profitability during the quarter. * Strong start to FY27, driven by robust revenue growth, healthy operational performance and significant improvement in profitability. The Company's operating performance remained strong during the quarter, with EBITDA increasing to Rs. 62.84 crore from Rs. 44.39 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a growth of 41.6% year on year. Profit Before Tax more than doubled to Rs. 47.52 crore from Rs. 21.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, underscoring continued operational improvement. Earnings Per Share stood at Rs. 3.55 for the quarter.

As part of its long term growth strategy, the Company incorporated Aeroplane FMCG Pte. Ltd. in Singapore as a wholly owned subsidiary during the quarter. The strategic initiative is expected to strengthen its international presence and support future business expansion. Backed by an established presence across more than 37 countries, the Company remains focused on expanding its global footprint and strengthening its portfolio of premium branded food products. As demand for premium Indian rice continues to grow across global markets, the Company remains committed to strengthening its export business while expanding its portfolio of branded food products. Backed by decades of industry experience and an integrated business model, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth in the years ahead.

About Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited Established in 2003, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited is one of India's leading producers and exporters of basmati rice. The Company markets its products under its flagship Aeroplane Rice brand along with a portfolio of other in-house brands catering to diverse consumer preferences. Backed by over four decades of industry experience, the Company has built an integrated business model encompassing procurement, processing, branding and distribution. With a strong presence across domestic and international markets, its products are exported to more than 37 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a range of FMCG staples and remains focused on delivering high quality products, strengthening its global footprint and creating long term value for its stakeholders.

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