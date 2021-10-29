Amisha Sethi crowned as the winner of Prestige Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2021, Season 10

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): It was a glam studded evening at the Grand Finale of Prestige Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021, Season 10. With Season 10 commencing in the UAE, Haut Monde took its 96 Finalists to Dubai and Ras-Al-Khaimah for the shoots, semi finale and the finale. Amisha Sethi from Bangalore was announced as the winner for 2021, Season 10.

The proud associates/sponsors for Season 10 were TTK Prestige (Presenting Partner), Magic Moments (Associate Partner), Gizmore (Technology Partner), Fime (NGO Partner), Hilton Garden Inn, Ras-Al-Khaimah (Venue Partner), Haut Monde TV (Entertainment Partner), Shikha Khan (Makeup artist), Fiza Khan MUA (Makeup artist) and Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort (Orientation Partner).

The participants were from 21 global countries, and they set the bar high with the level of glamour, good looks and intelligence they brought with themselves. The Grand Finale commenced at Hilton Garden Inn, Ras-Al-Khaimah on 23rd October 2021 and had Dr Aditi Govitrikar (Mrs. World), Sylvie Rodgers (Celebrity Hairstylist and makeup artist), Raman Kumar (Associate, Shri Sai Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.), Tarini Mukherji (Winner, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019) and Rony Kaula (celebrity photographer) at the jury panel. The show was choreographed by the ace supermodel Kavita Kharayat along with actor and model, Sunny Kamble. The official mentoring was done by Kirti Mishra Narang (Winner of Water Element, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2018). The Finalists were shot at 3 locations in UAE by the official celebrity photographer of the event, Rony Kaula.

The top 5 Elemental Queens were Amisha Sethi (Fire), Nisha Jharwal (Water), Pooja Badlani (Air), Preeti Gautam (Space) and Manjari Gupta (Earth). Further, zonal winners, first runners up and second runners up were declared from 5 zones (North, West, East, South, International). 51 subtitle winners were announced basis the personality/traits they carried with specific to that particular subtitle.

Bharat Bhramar, Founder & Chairman, Haut Monde India said, "I am so proud to mark a milestone of 10 years in this journey. Every year, we get quality contestants who take the show one notch up every single time and it feels so good to see your brand rise and shape along with these contestants at every step."

