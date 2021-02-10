Amit Engineering Company solely authorised to grant NOC for e-vehicle registration

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amit Engineering Company has been recognised as the sole patent authority to issue NOC of battery e-rickshaws and e-vehicles across India by the Supreme Court of India.
Now, the e-vehicles can be registered only through Amit Engineering Company. Earlier the Supreme Court had discontinued the registration of e-vehicles on February 24, 2020, over concern hanging around the non-uniformity of the unit battery power in them.
On January 12, 2021 the Apex Court revoked the earlier order and granted Amit Engineering the sole authority to carry out the registration of e-rickshaws and e-vehicles.
While holding a press conference in Delhi, Amit Engineering's proprietor Amit Goel and promoter Pankaj Goel, along with the patentee, stated that they have been authorised to issue NOC of e-vehicles registration.
Kanishk Sinha, Advocate and Patentee Kolkata, and proprietor Amit Goel and promoter Pankaj Goel of licensee company Amit Engineering informed the reporters that anyone who is desirous of obtaining patent licence can do so through (https://amitengineeringcompany.com) by directly paying the NOC charges.
"The respondents are at liberty to grant registration to eco-friendly battery operated e rickshaws on the basis of license granted by the assignee of the patentee," said Kanishk Sinha, on the occasion.
On the basis of the application, "the issuance of no objection certificate to the buyers/customers can be done through the respective software," he added.
