VMPL New Delhi [India], May 28: The legend of Indian cinema Sri. Amitabh Bachchan launched Zero Footmarks by India's VKC, India's first responsible disposal of post-consumer footwear to serve the whole of the country through an online initiative. The website is www.zerofootmarks.com Zero Footmarks by India's VKC is a unique project in India and probably the first in Asia that collects post-consumer footwear from the common man and helps them create value for the society. It is also India's first footwear project that creates value for used footwear. In a nutshell, Zero Footmarks is India's first used footwear disposal system for the whole of the country initiated through a pan-India online collection programme and through selected footwear shops in selected cities.

Zero Footmarks by India's VKC reduces irresponsible land fill waste that is not biodegradable, educates the next generation about treating wastage generated by consumerism responsibly, promotes conscious living, builds eco awareness and eco-friendly living habits. Zero Footmarks is not just a service; it is a philosophy. A philosophy that creates responsible citizens, conscious customers, a cleaner planet and a beautiful society. Zero Footmarks movement is a part of the responsible waste disposable movement to keep the planet fresh and green for the next generations to come. The pilot project of Zero Footmarks was launched by India's VKC Chairman, Sri. VKC Mammed Koya at Trivandrum, the capital city of Kerala state in August 2025, in association with Suchitwa Mission of Kerala Government.

"Conscious living has become a part of the modern lifestyles and we must lead the next generation to be conscious about everything they do and be responsible while taking every step forward in life. Zero Footmarks is a great choice forward for conscious living," said Amitabh Bachachan, the brand ambassador of India's VKC. Zero Footmarks idea was conceived and pioneered by Sri. VKC Razak, Manging Director, India's VKC. It is a project that creates responsible citizens and it streamlines a new responsibility in creating a conscious customer. The project was conceived by Sri. VKC Razak in response to a letter to the Footwear Manufacturers in Kerala by the Executive Director of Suchitwa Mission, Kerala, Sri U. V. Jose IAS (Rtd.), on the need for Footwear Waste Management in December 2024.

"Zero Footmarks gives me immense satisfaction as an entrepreneur. After all, entrepreneurship is all about finding solutions to society's challenges through the business landscape you have chosen to be in," said VKC Razak, the Managing Director of India's VKC. Zero Footmarks project is an innovative project to create responsible citizens who are responsible for knowing where the post-consumer footwear is going as waste. This is a direction for the society to have a concern about how the waste generated is disposed of responsibly. As an innovative idea, the Zero Footmarks project also creates a productive thinking process regarding the waste disposal for children and the younger generation.

Zero Footmarks project is focused on creating a good customer consciousness similar to the ShopLocal project rolled out by India's VKC with the intention of bringing back the customers to the neighbourhood shops across India, in the aftermath of the COVID 19 pandemic. India's VKC Shop local programme in 2021 engaged close to 2 lakh neighbourhood shops across India. The strategic brand naming and brand identity design was done by BiblioBuddha, the strategic foundational fundamental design arm of The Breakthrough Group. The name Zero Footmarks is a suggestion for humanity to create a clean planet for posterity. The transaction is simple: Buy your new footwear from www.zerofootmarks.com and return your old footwear for disposal to the person who delivers the new footwear to you at your doorstep.

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