PRNewswire New York [US] / Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27: In a significant step towards strengthening India-United States collaboration in science, technology and innovation, the Amity Global Research Hub (AGRH) was inaugurated at the Consulate General of India, New York, on August 21, 2026, under the theme 'Shaping the Future through Emerging Technologies.' The Amity Global Research Hub (AGRH) is a multidisciplinary international platform established by Amity University to foster world-class research collaboration, innovation, entrepreneurship, technology commercialization, and policy engagement across global ecosystems. AGRH enables collaborative research that addresses pressing global challenges while creating opportunities for scientific discovery, economic development, and societal transformation.

The launch marks the beginning of an international research platform envisioned to bring together academic institutions, researchers, industry, innovators and other stakeholders from India, the United States and the wider global ecosystem. The initiative aims to facilitate collaborative research, promote knowledge exchange and create new pathways for innovation and technology-led solutions to global challenges. The inauguration also witnessed the unveiling of the AGRH website and research brochure, followed by panel discussions focusing on multi-sector partnerships, research, innovation, emerging technologies, and opportunities for strengthening India-US collaboration. The discussions brought together distinguished representatives and academic and research stakeholders from institutions including Rutgers University, Georgia Institute of Technology, CUNY, Long Island University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the National Cancer Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University and Chairman, AGRH, highlighted the importance of creating globally connected research ecosystems that can address increasingly complex technological and societal challenges. AGRH is envisioned as more than an international academic presence. It seeks to function as a bridge connecting the research strengths, talent and innovation capabilities of India with the extensive academic, scientific, technological and entrepreneurial ecosystem of the United States. The initiative comes at a time when emerging technologies are rapidly transforming economies and societies, creating both new opportunities and complex challenges. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced materials, biotechnology, healthcare technologies, cybersecurity, space technologies and clean and sustainable technologies increasingly require interdisciplinary and international collaboration.

Dr. Sandeep Mittan, Director, Amity Global Research Hub & Vice President, Research and Development, highlighted how AGRH will serve as a platform to foster international research partnerships and advance innovation through collaboration between India and the United States. This initiative will create opportunities for young researchers, students, and innovators to participate in international research networks. AGRH aims to contribute to this process by facilitating interactions among researchers and institutions and supporting opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaborative engagement. The Hub's broader vision is to create meaningful opportunities not only for established researchers but also for emerging scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs. The establishment of AGRH in New York provides access to one of the world's most diverse and dynamic ecosystems of universities, research institutions, technology companies, healthcare organizations, investors, start-ups and global talent. This environment provides significant opportunities for building connections between Indian researchers and their counterparts in the United States. The launch event itself reflected this potential, bringing together representatives from leading American academic and research institutions for discussions around collaborative research and innovation.

Prof. (Dr.) W. Selvamurthy, President, Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation, emphasized the importance of collaboration in shaping the next generation of research and innovation. The multidisciplinary approach of AGRH is particularly significant as many of today's major challenges cut across traditional academic boundaries. Addressing issues related to health, climate change, energy, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and national and global security requires researchers from multiple disciplines to work together. The Hub therefore aims to facilitate an ecosystem in which ideas can move from research and discovery to innovation, technology development and societal impact. Strengthening the India-US Knowledge Partnership: The launch of AGRH also comes against the backdrop of the expanding strategic relationship between India and the United States in science, technology, education and innovation. The initiative's emphasis on multi-sector partnerships is particularly significant. Rather than limiting collaboration to academic institutions, AGRH aims to create connections involving research organizations, industry, innovators, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

The inauguration of AGRH represents an important milestone in Amity's continued efforts to expand its international research partnerships and strengthen collaboration between India and the United States. The long-term ambition is to develop AGRH into a platform where global research partnerships can generate tangible outcomes-ranging from collaborative research and knowledge exchange to technology development, innovation, entrepreneurship and opportunities for the next generation of researchers. With its launch in New York, the Amity Global Research Hub seeks to position itself at this intersection-connecting India's growing research and innovation capabilities with global opportunities, and contributing to a future shaped by collaboration, technology and knowledge.

About Amity University Amity University is a leading research and innovation-driven institution committed to academic excellence, industry relevance and preparing students for a rapidly evolving world. With a multidisciplinary ecosystem spanning education, research, entrepreneurship and global collaborations, Amity empowers students to translate knowledge into meaningful impact. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)