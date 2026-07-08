NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 8: Amity Global School, Gurugram, is proud to announce its exceptional performance in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) May 2026 Examination, with two students securing a perfect score of 45 out of 45, while students attained the highest possible grade of 7 across all subjects offered by the school. The school's overall IB Diploma average also stood significantly above the world average, reaffirming its position among the leading IB World Schools. At Amity, resilience is nurtured as an integral part of the learning journey, enabling students to embrace challenges with confidence, think independently, adapt to change, and persevere in the face of academic rigour. Combined with a strong emphasis on holistic development, this philosophy empowers students to achieve excellence while preparing them to thrive as compassionate, confident, and future-ready global citizens.

Leading this year's outstanding results are: - Lakshya Narula - 45/45 - Khevna Pankaj - 45/45 - Anushree Khandelwal - 44/45 - Palak Chopra - 41/45 - Sanvi Chauhan - 40/45 - Mehr Batra - 40/45 The two perfect scorers demonstrated exceptional consistency by achieving the highest possible grades across every subject, exemplifying academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to learning. The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) is globally recognised for its academic rigour, inquiry-based learning, and emphasis on developing internationally minded, well-rounded learners. Excelling in the IBDP requires students to balance demanding coursework, independent research, critical thinking, creativity, and community engagement--making these achievements truly exceptional.

Congratulating the students, parents, and faculty, Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Group of Schools, said, "The exceptional achievements of our students in the IBDP examinations are a reflection of their perseverance, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to excellence. At Amity, we believe education is not merely about academic success but about nurturing confident, compassionate, and globally responsible leaders. Our focus on building resilience, character, and a lifelong love for learning enables students to embrace challenges with confidence and realise their fullest potential. I congratulate our students, their parents, and our dedicated teachers on this remarkable accomplishment and wish our young achievers every success as they embark on the next chapter of their journey."

With these outstanding results, Amity Global School, Gurugram continues to strengthen its reputation as a centre of excellence in international education, preparing students not only for admission to leading universities worldwide but also to become future-ready global citizens equipped with knowledge, integrity, leadership, and the resilience to excel in an ever-evolving world. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)