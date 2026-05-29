PNN New Delhi [India], May 28: Amity University Online, India's leading online university, announces the launch of the 2nd Edition of the Amity Online National Scholarship Aptitude Test (AONSAT 2026), scheduled to be held on 7th June 2026, offering up to 100% scholarship to the top rankers. Following the overwhelming nationwide response to its inaugural edition, AONSAT returns with a larger vision and stronger purpose, further strengthening its position as India's most inclusive and future-focused merit-based scholarship test for online higher education. * Riding on the remarkable success of its inaugural edition, Amity University Online reaffirms its commitment to making quality higher education accessible to every aspiring learner across Bharat with its National Scholarship Aptitude Test.

* The Test will be held on 7th June in an online proctored mode, accessible to all UG & PG Learners across India Designed to democratize access to world-class education, AONSAT 2026 reflects Amity University Online's mission to bridge educational barriers and unlock opportunities for learners from every corner of Bharat. At a time when learners increasingly seek flexible, career-oriented, and globally relevant education pathways, AONSAT emerges as a transformative initiative that combines accessibility, affordability, academic excellence, and digital empowerment. The 2nd edition of AONSAT 2026 will be conducted in a fully online proctored format, enabling seamless participation for learners across undergraduate and postgraduate categories without any geographical limitations. With zero registration fee, the national-level scholarship test has been structured to identify genuine academic potential, while ensuring equal opportunity for aspirants irrespective of location or background.

Through this initiative, Amity University Online aims to create a scalable and inclusive academic ecosystem where deserving learners can pursue quality higher education without any constraints. More than just a scholarship examination, AONSAT represents a larger purpose aligned with India's vision of increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) to 50% by 2035 and strengthening our emergence as a global education hub. AONSAT is not merely a scholarship test; it is a platform that empowers learners, transforms aspirations into opportunities, and contributes to building a stronger and more educated India. As online education continues to redefine the future of learning globally, initiatives like AONSAT will play a pivotal role in shaping India's knowledge economy and supporting the nation's vision of becoming a global education leader.

Continuing its robust scholarship framework, the 2nd Edition of AONSAT will offer: * Rank 1 Winners (one each in UG and PG): 100% scholarship on the full program fee * Rank 2 Winners (two each in UG and PG): 50% scholarship on the full program fee * Rank 3 Winners (three each in UG and PG): 20% scholarship on the full program fee In addition, all qualified candidates will be eligible for scholarships of up to 25% on the first semester fee, extending the benefits of the initiative far beyond the top-ranking students and ensuring broader academic inclusion. As India continues its journey towards becoming one of the world's leading knowledge economies, initiatives such as AONSAT help redefine how higher education is accessed, experienced, and delivered. By leveraging the scale and flexibility of online learning, Amity University Online is enabling learners to upskill, reskill, and pursue globally relevant degrees while balancing professional and personal aspirations.

India's greatest strength lies in its human capital, and education remains the most powerful catalyst for unlocking that potential. With AONSAT 2026, Amity University Online invites learners across Bharat to become part of a transformative educational movement that is shaping future-ready careers, empowered communities, and a stronger nation. For more information- https://amityonline.com/aonsat (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)