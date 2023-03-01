Amity University Punjab's student entrepreneurs claim victory in innovation challenge at Innovation Mission Punjab

Punjab [India], March 1 (ANI/SRV): Amity University Punjab's students have once again made the institution proud by winning the Monthly Innovation Challenge at the Entrepreneurship Day Mohali, organized by Innovation Mission Punjab. The event took place on February 22, 2023, and featured a workshop, an Idea Pe Charcha session, and the Monthly Innovation Challenge.

The Amity University Punjab's team comprising Arjun Dua (BBA. - 1st Year) and Devaansh Rahi (BA.LLB. - 1st Year) won the 'Most Innovative Startup Idea' award and a cash prize of Rs 10,000. Their idea focuses on solving environmental issues that arise from the use of Lithium-Ion Batteries. Their solution is to develop a Battery Management System (BMS) that will enable better battery management.

The event aimed to encourage students from different universities and startup teams from Punjab to be innovative and creative. The workshop was conducted to provide students with guidance on how to start a startup. The students presented their ideas in front of industry and academic mentors in the Idea Pe Charcha session, which was an excellent opportunity for them to receive feedback and improvise their "Startup" ideas. The event was a great success, and the Amity University Punjab's team's achievement demonstrates the university's commitment to nurturing innovative and entrepreneurial talent.

The Amity University Punjab's team's success can be attributed to their innovative thinking and hard work. They were supported by the University's Faculty and Entrepreneurship Development Cell Co-ordinators, Abhimanyu Goyal and Dr Kusum Pal. The team's success at the event is a testament to the quality of education and training provided by Amity University Punjab.

Final Take Away:

Amity University Punjab pays a strong emphasis on providing students with industry exposure through various training programs to provide them with a practical understanding of the industry, which helps them to prepare for their future careers.

Additionally, the university also encourages students to become budding entrepreneurs, with the help of the university's Entrepreneurship Development Cell which provides students with various resources and support to help them start their own business ventures. Students are given access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and other resources that can help them turn their ideas into successful startups.

To further promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among students, Amity University Punjab organizes various competitions and pitch marathons. These events provide students with an opportunity to showcase their business ideas to a panel of judges and investors. The panel of judges and investors consists of experienced professionals and angel investors, who provide valuable feedback and guidance to these young entrepreneurs.

