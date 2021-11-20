Amolakh S. Calais joins Matific as Global Head of Sales, Customer Success and Partnerships, aims to get 7 Lac Indian users by Next Quarter

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Matific, world's leading digital Maths learning platform for K-6 students, has bolstered its global leadership team by welcoming Amolakh S. Calais as the Global Lead for Sales, Customer Success & Partnerships.
Amolakh aims to democratise access to the best quality of education for children across all demographic spectrums and is also a member of the Industry Advisory Board at Kaplan Higher Education in Singapore.
Coming with a rich experience of more than two decades in the technology industry, he has launched, scaled and led regional and global sales organisations with industry giants like TripAdvisor, IBM and Microsoft.
Under Amolakh's leadership, Matific aspires to reach out to a larger user-base in the coming months and has nailed its presence with 300% quarterly growth since its launch in India in 2020, and further anticipates the rate to touch 500% in 2022.
Over 700,000 students and over 1500 schools in India are estimated to have used Matific by the end of 2021 and these numbers are expected to grow 3 fold in 2022.
Amolakh S. Calais, Global Head of Sales, Customer Success & Partnerships, Matific said, "It's wonderful to see how Matific is promoting the cultivation of critical thinking among young learners in over 60 countries with 40 localised languages and an immersive mathematical experience of the highest possible quality. There is a lot to be achieved in the education sector by creating personalised solutions that cater to individual learning paths and interests of young learners. It's my goal to understand the challenge faced by the student community and help them with developing foundational numeracy through Matific's AI-driven, personalized and adaptive algorithm. Taking pride in our endeavours, we intend to stay relentless with our initiatives and envision a 4-digit growth in the coming year."
Envisioning 10x success in the next fiscal year, Matific looks forward to building upon its place as the premier global platform for K-6 learning. Creating its own space in the sector with over 250 employees across 19 offices all over the world and USD 58M in funding, Matific is set to empower educators and learners across the globe.
