NewsVoir New Delhi / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Greaves Electric Mobility has registered another milestone under its hood, with its family e-scooter, Ampere Magnus G Max awarded the 'Family Scooter of the Year' at the prestigious Times Drive Auto Summit and Awards 2026. This recognition reinforces GEML's Ampere brand's growing position in India's electric mobility market, driven by its focus on dependable, family-oriented electric scooters designed for everyday commuting. Product development at Greaves Electric Mobility is rooted in delivering a balance of performance, technology and everyday usability. The latest award reinforces this ethos, with the Magnus G Max, launched in January 2026 as the newest addition to the Ampere Magnus portfolio - positioned as a next-generation family electric scooter, offering certified range of 142 kms, LFP battery technology for enhanced safety and durability, spacious 33L boot space, and a comfortable riding experience tailored for Indian road conditions.

Commenting on the milestone and recognition, Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, "We are honoured to receive the 'Family Scooter of the Year' award for our Ampere Magnus G Max. At Greaves Electric Mobility, we build for real India - practical, safe, durable and dependable products that fit seamlessly into the lives of Indian families. The Magnus G Max reflects this vision, combining technology and user-centric design, built for real-world performance. With a family-friendly price point, we are committed to democratise access to electric mobility, with dependable product offerings for customers across the country. The strong market reception of Magnus G-Max has only deepened our conviction in this direction - validating that customers are ready to embrace electric mobility when it is built around their real needs."

The Ampere Magnus G Max is built on a dual-frame chassis engineered for stability and long-term durability, making it a dependable companion for India's varied roads. Powering it is IP67-rated water resistant, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, with a class-leading 5-year / 75,000 km warranty, built to go the distance. Three premium dual-tone colours: Matcha Green, Monsoon Blue and Cinnamon Copper, paired with gold-finish badging and a digital display, give the Magnus G Max a contemporary edge that's as aspirational as it is practical. Key Features of the Ampere Magnus G Max include: - 3 kWh LFP battery with 5 Years/75,000 Kms battery warranty

- Over 142 km Certified Range - 33-litre under-seat boot designed for daily storage needs - Hub motor with Eco, City, and Reverse riding modes - Top speed of up to 65 kmph for urban commuting - Hydraulic telescopic front suspension and dual rear shock absorbers - 3.5-inch LCD digital cluster with USB charging port - LED headlamp and indicators with optional connected features via TCU This latest recognition comes on the back of the Magnus Grand E2W scooter receiving the Electric Scooter of the Year 2026 award by Bike India. The four consecutive industry recognitions across Nexus, Magnus Grand and now for Magnus G Max - affirms GEML's strength and consistency across product innovation pipeline.

Ampere the E2W brand, continues to enhance Greaves Electric Mobility's vision to democratise sustainable mobility and expand India's electric mobility adoption by offering products designed to address the real-world needs of Indian riders. About Greaves Cotton Limited Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company with a legacy of 165 years and strong brand trust. Originally renowned for its single-cylinder diesel engines, Greaves has transformed into a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider, driven by the purpose of "Empowering Lives". The Company is enabling a sustainable transition to green mobility and aims to touch a billion lives by 2030. Greaves is building a digitally integrated ecosystem that connects consumers, business partners, and service providers across the entire mobility value chain.

Through its five independent business units--Greaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd., Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance Ltd., and Greaves Technologies Ltd.--Greaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers. With significant investments in technology and human capital, the Company is positioned to lead in India's EV and sustainable mobility markets. The Company remains committed to sustainable growth and economic progress, making it a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility in India. For more information, visit- www.greavescotton.com About Greaves Electric Mobility Limited Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML), the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is one of the first companies in India to focus on the evolving market of electric vehicles ("EV") and has been among the frontrunners at driving EV adoption in the country*. With over 17 years of experience designing and manufacturing electric vehicles*, GEML serves both the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments. GEML along with its subsidiaries, operates three manufacturing plants located in Hyderabad, Noida, and Ranipet. The company supports its network through 400 dealer touchpoints across India, thereby aiming minimal downtime and enhanced customer experience. GEML holds 8 India Book of Records** and 1 Asia Book of Records** titles, reflecting its focus on technology and design led innovative & durable mobility solutions. Subsidiaries MLR Auto Limited and Bestway Agencies Private Limited help extend GEML's market presence. Committed to affordability and sustainability, GEML provides clean mobility solutions contributing to India's shift toward electric transportation.

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