NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 7: In a decisive move aligned with India's nation-building priorities and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Amway India, a leading health and wellbeing company, today announced a landmark strategic push into Ayurveda with the launch of Nutrilite Ayurveda. The launch represents more than an expansion of Amway India's wellness portfolio. It is an opportunity to contribute to the broader economic value chain around Ayurveda in India - from responsibly sourced botanicals and local agriculture to manufacturing, scientific research, innovation and employment. Driven by the growing consumer demand for plant-based, preventive healthcare, and supported by Government of India's sustained focus on strengthening the AYUSH ecosystem, the company unveiled nine new Ayurveda innovations under the portfolio. Bringing together more than 90 years of Nutrilite's botanical science expertise with a decade of local manufacturing capabilities, Amway India is combining the time-tested wisdom of Ayurveda with modern scientific validation creating a wellness proposition that is Made in India, for India, with the potential to take India's traditional wellness to the world.

Speaking to the media at the launch, Mr Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said, "India is witnessing a significant transformation in traditional wellness, driven by the Government of India's visionary focus on strengthening the AYUSH ecosystem and advancing Ayurveda as an integral part of the country's health and wellbeing landscape is creating a robust foundation for Ayurveda to thrive in India and gain greater relevance on the global stage. Furthermore, as India strengthens its capabilities in Ayurveda-led innovation and manufacturing, this growing ecosystem has the potential to create new economic opportunities, strengthen India's capabilities and support its emergence as a globally relevant hub for traditional wellness. This momentum aligns seamlessly with Amway India's next chapter of growth and our ambition to contribute meaningfully to India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Reflecting our confidence in the immense potential of Ayurveda, we aim to build Nutrilite Ayurveda into a INR 100 crore category over the next two years. With our deep expertise in nutrition with more than 90 years of Nutrilite's botanical science legacy and scientific validation, Amway India is uniquely positioned to contribute the India's strategic roadmap for Ayurveda."

"Today's consumers are increasingly embracing Ayurveda as an everyday choice for wellness; but they also seek the transparency, consistency and scientific validation they expect from modern wellness products. At Nutrilite, we believe trust is at the heart of what we offer. For Nutrilite Ayurveda, 'Every Herb Has a Story. We Make Sure It's True' is more than a promise. It reflects our commitment to ensuring the quality and traceability of every botanical we offer to consumers so they can embrace Ayurveda with greater confidence," he further added. The first phase of roll-out will introduce three Ayurveda formulations, Kalamegha, formulated to support healthy liver function; Shigru (moringa), which helps reduce extra fat deposition and inflammation; and Vrikshamla (garcinia), aimed at improving metabolism and satiety.

Today's consumers have shifted from a reactive to a proactive approach to health and wellbeing, and demand complete transparency regarding ingredient sourcing, efficacy, and authenticity. Thus, at the heart of this portfolio is Nutrilite, which for more than 90 years has brought together the best of nature and science. With Nutrilite Ayurveda, this legacy meets the time-tested wisdom of Ayurveda to address a critical whitespace in the category: the growing need for greater trust, transparency and credibility. The portfolio is built on authentic Ayurvedic botanicals responsibly sourced from organically cultivated Nutricert-certified farms, reflecting Nutrilite's enduring commitment to sustainable agriculture and responsible sourcing. Backed by Nutrilite's R & D expertise and scientific validation, every formulation is supported by Nutrilite's rigorous quality processes, including DNA Fingerprinting, Active Ingredient Testing and Seed-to-Supplement Traceability, delivering authenticity, consistency and transparency. The products also undergo comprehensive, multi-step testing for contaminants, heavy metals, microbiological safety and consistency of key marker compounds, going beyond basic regulatory requirements to deliver the quality, authenticity and consistency consumers expect from Nutrilite. The portfolio also comprises AYUSH-registered formulations, reinforcing Amway India's commitment to developing products in line with the applicable regulatory framework while giving consumers greater confidence in the quality and authenticity of what they choose.

The launch builds on the company's earlier introduction of Nutrilite Chyawanprash in the category. Nutrilite Ayurveda is built on the idea of validating time-honoured Ayurvedic formulations through the same rigorous, science-backed approach that has defined Nutrilite for decades. Priced at an MRP of INR 449/-, INR 651/-, and INR 449/-, Kalamegha, Shigru and Vrikshamla respectively(1) , will be available from 8th September 2026, across all Amway-authorised channels, through Amway Business Owners/Distributors, Amway stores and at www.amway.in. About Amway India Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies supporting health and wellbeing, is an ultimate wholly owned subsidiary of Amway Corporation (Alticor Global Holdings Inc), USA, the world's #1 direct-selling company. Globally, Amway is a 65+ years old, US $7.3 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R & D have seen more than 750 global patents granted and a few more patents pending. Amway has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend its innovation and science capabilities to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development.

Amway India sells close to 140 daily-use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Selling Partners who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use. Amway's first manufacturing facility in India, located at Nilakotai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplement brand(2), has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of beauty & skincare products under Artistry Skin Nutrition™, which is a blend of Artistry skin science and Nutrilite expertise, infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable. (1) Kalmegha priced at Rs 449 for 30 tabs, Shigru priced at Rs 651/- for 60 tabs and Vrikshamla priced at Rs 449/- for 30 tabs

(2) gdretail.net/amway-claims/#claim1 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)