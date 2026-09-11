India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], September 10: For AI startups, building the product is often easier than building distribution. Founders spend months developing something strong, then find that getting the first 10,000 users is nothing like getting the next million. Ar.Bhavesh Panse is an AI app growth marketer and GTM operator who works hands-on with consumer AI and SaaS startups across the US, Europe and India. While working with AI consumer app startup ZuAI, he helped scale the product from roughly 10,000 users to 2 million at a reported $0.02 blended customer acquisition cost. He currently manages around $300,000 a month in advertising spend, tests over 150 creatives a month, and brings more than six years in app growth marketing and GTM. He has published his growth playbooks and 20 free calculators publicly, and offers founders a free growth breakdown.

Every founder reaches the same questions before scaling spend. Which channel will actually work? What should a user cost before the economics stop making sense? And how do you separate a real growth engine from one campaign that got lucky? Ar.Bhavesh Panse built his method around answering those with data, not instinct. Four Lessons Founders Can Apply Do not scale before you know what works. A channel that produces ten customers is an experiment. One that produces them repeatedly inside a predictable CAC range is a growth engine. Optimise for learning speed, not just growth. Test more hypotheses before committing real budget to one. Creative production is a learning system, not a one-off advertising exercise.

Treat communities as research, not only promotion. Find where customers already discuss their problems. Those conversations improve landing pages, ads and positioning faster than guesswork. Scale winners, not channels. Every channel must earn the right to more budget. Start small, define the metric that decides success, kill what fails, build on what works. Capital should follow evidence. Meet the Operator Behind the Numbers Ar.Bhavesh Panse qualified as an architect and transformed his practice to design, product and AI app growth marketing. Architecture left him with a lesson that still shapes the work: a great plan is worth nothing if nobody can execute it. The four beats he runs in every engagement come from studio practice. Analyze. Execute. Iterate. Repeat.

His first zero-to-one experience came in 2020 at Neuphony, the EEG neurofeedback wearable featured on Shark Tank India, where he worked on design, social media, content and organic user acquisition. Building demand for a product nobody had heard of shaped how he approaches growth today. Rather than consulting from a distance, he works as an embedded operator inside a small number of US startups, across GTM, creative testing, UGC, Reddit community growth and paid acquisition. What Actually Produced a $0.02 CAC The ZuAI growth was not one viral campaign. It came from combining creative experimentation, TikTok UGC, Reddit and performance marketing into a repeatable system, then running it patiently.

Testing volume did most of the work. More than 150 creatives a month across UGC, short-form video, founder-led content and performance ads, with the goal of finding patterns rather than 150 separate ideas. A winning creative reveals which problem resonates and which hook earns attention, and the team builds variations from there. Community research did the rest. Alongside paid channels, Ar.Bhavesh experimented heavily with Reddit, working through more than 40 accounts while developing a safe approach. Paid advertising tells you what converts. Communities tell you why people care, and hand you the exact language customers use. Free Growth Playbooks and Calculators Ar.Bhavesh publishes his growth playbooks openly, covering Reddit, UGC and paid acquisition. He has also released 20 free calculators covering acquisition cost, lifetime value, payback period, runway, retention and creative testing budgets. They run in the browser with no email form in front of them.

One tool is built to tell founders not to hire a growth marketer yet, including him, when retention has not been measured. Book a Free Growth Breakdown For founders who want a closer look, Ar.Bhavesh offers a free breakdown of the funnel, acquisition economics and creative performance, and what he would prioritise first. The message is simple. Do not just spend more. Learn faster, scale what works, and let the numbers decide where the next dollar goes. About Ar.Bhavesh Panse Ar.Bhavesh Panse is an AI app growth marketer and GTM operator working with consumer AI and SaaS startups from seed to Series B. An architect by training, he works as an embedded operator rather than running an agency, and works in San Jose, EST Time zone.

Website: https://www.arbhaveshpanse.com Growth playbooks: https://www.arbhaveshpanse.com/playbooks Book a free growth breakdown: https://www.arbhaveshpanse.com/contact Free growth calculators: https://www.arbhaveshpanse.com/tools LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arbhavesh/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arbhaveshpro X: https://x.com/arbhaveshpro YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@arbhaveshpro (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)