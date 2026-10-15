VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: Ganeshotsav in Mumbai is a celebration of faith, tradition and togetherness. This year, the festivities at the residence of Shri Rupesh Gajanan Sawarkar, Corporator, Ward No. 63, Mumbai were enhanced with the gracious visit of the Hon. Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, and the Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, on 18th September. For Shri Rupesh Gajanan Sawarkar and his family, the visit was a deeply cherished and honourable moment - one that will remain a memorable part of their Ganeshotsav celebrations. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Shri Sawarkar thanked the Hon. Vice President and the Hon. Chief Minister for graciously visiting his residence and joining his family in seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.