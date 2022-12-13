An enigmatic evening that celebrated Human Resilience at the CFBP Consumer Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the year comes to a close, another chapter of the popular and much-loved Consumer Film Festival, too, culminated with an incredible display of women strength, achievement and empowerment.

Each year the festivity gets bigger and better and is much-looked forward to. Now in its fifth year, the celebration initiated by the Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP), is a playground for all things art and achievement in any and every form.

The event, held in Mumbai, was a colourful tableau of competitions held in various activities such as Short Film Competition, Poster/Painting, Competition and Slogan Writing Contest on interesting topics like Women Empowerment, Mera Haq My Rights,75 Years of Independence Fair Business Practices and Cybercrime Awareness, and much more.

The competition itself has grown enormously in popularity with 800 entries pouring in from across the country that consisted of students (school and college) and professionals.

The winners were declared at the event, which was attended by several industry bigwigs and celebrities. Stalwarts from different sections of the society were present on the occasion to applaud the winners and appreciate their work. Shekhar Bajaj, Justice B.N. Srikrishna, Swapnil Kothari, Ridham Desai - Padma Shri - Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Sonali Bendre Behl (Actor), Dr Mickey Mehta - Global leading holistic health Guru, Shaina NC (Politician and Fashion Designer ) were present at the event. This year the festival was supported by Smt. Rajashree Birla and Anand Mahindra and Chaired by Kiren Srivastav.

Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, "I greatly appreciate the efforts of CFBP to bring about fairness in every sphere of the business. Besides, this endeavour to celebrate young talent through these competitions and acknowledge the power and contribution of women in society is nothing short of excellence. It is a great pleasure presiding over such an event that exudes so much substance and supports the cause of those afflicted with cancer, through various cancer-aid activities."

Swapnil Kothari, President, CFBP, conveyed, "CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2022 has emerged as bigger and better than ever before. The pandemic has given consumers a lot of quality time to reflect and introspect on life and various topics. This year, the quality and quantity of entries is both broader and reassuring and the Jury had a tough time choosing the winners who are first amongst equals."

Besides the competition, a dazzling fashion show added to the entertainment quotient with women achievers from all walks of life sashaying down the runway for Fashion designer Shaina NC donning her alluring creations. From doctors, to sociopreneurs, to lawyers, to social workers, to performers, and many more walked down the ramp at the fashion show that was conceived by Payal Kothari. It was a celebration of 'Being a Woman' someone who is not only an achiever at home, but even outside out it. It was a celebration of the woman who is an individual in her own right with choices within the household and beyond as well...a choice to live her life her way. She is a decision-maker in every way with the power to influence and bring about a positive change in society and the power to help and empower other women.

Exuding inner strength and confidence, the award-winning stunning actress and author, Sonali Bendre Behl said "It was my honour to be here today. In whatever capacity I can, I will always be there to help support survivors of cancer. I love the fact that the proceeds from this show go towards cancer patients who otherwise wouldn't be able to get the right treatment. Thank you Shaina, for being such a committed advocate for cancer patients and for leading such events."

The show was hosted by the renowned and legendary TV News anchor and Talk Show Host, Sheila Chaman.

The lady at the helm of this fiesta, Kiren Srivastav said, "Through creativity shown by people across all strata and fields, our festival has, for the fifth time in a row, done its bit to bring out real issues such as cybercrime, women empowerment and ethical work practices, to name a few. The versatile Shaina NC led from the front at the event's fashion show too, with several women of substance joining her on the ramp of life. I'm truly glad for how the response for this festival grows with each passing year, and I remain hopeful that the world is becoming a better place, one day at a time."

CFBP was established in 1966 by stalwarts of businessmen and industrialists such as J. R. D. Tata, Ramkrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal, F.T. Khorakiwala, Naval Tata, S.P. Godrej, J.N. Guzder and Keshab Mahindra and others who recognized the imperative need of business and industry to regulate itself.

This year's festival was supported by corporates like FYNEHAND PARTNERS LLP, Dynamic Conglomerate Pvt. Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Roman Group, Blue Cross, Phillip Capital Pvt. Ltd. Blue Diamond Exporters, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank.

This year the Consumer Film Festival also associated with CineShorts Premiere, India's Premiere Short Film Distribution Company who's short films are currently being hosted on networked partners like Disney + Hotstar, MX Player, Air India, Hungama Play, Vi Movies & Discover Films (UK) making it one of the largest distribution networked companies.

Further details on the CFBP Consumer Film Festival are available on the website (http://www.consumerfilmfestival.com).

