An Ex-Armyman major Jasdeep Singh felicitated with Times Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): They say life in the Army teaches you perseverance and grit like no other place. This seems to have been one of the founding pillars in the formation of the much-celebrated Corporate Moghul, Major Jasdeep Singh, MRICS. Recognizing his vast experience and expertise in managing top and complex business models & KPIs, Major Jasdeep has been felicitated with the Times Excellence Award for his individual contribution to the Facility and Property management industry.

Times Excellence Awards have been created by OMS (Times Group) to identify, encourage and provide recognition to young entrepreneurs, leaders and innovators who have been game-changers in a true sense. It is a platform to celebrate success, recognize achievements, and highlight individuals who have excelled in their respective industries. These recipients have pushed boundaries while continuously striving hard to achieve milestones that have motivated and inspired others.

The event aims to recognize the champions who have done incredibly well in their industries and sectors. The recipients of this recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Sports, Entertainment and Service industry, to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed.

Given the lockdown situations in multiple states, the awards were held virtually, celebrating the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators.

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Major Jasdeep said, "I always focus on three most important core values of being positive under any situation, reflecting humility at all times and exhibiting flexibility to do any assigned job. I am peoples' manager and I believe in rightfully engaging with my people and customers to drive home the promises."

As an ex-Armyman Major Jasdeep had proud association with some of the most iconic personalities and has served at important strategic locations during his army days including Operation Vijay (Kargil War) on the Line of Control, and Operation Parakram during the post-parliament attack mobilisation on the international border with Pakistan. After his appreciable stint with the Indian Army (Infantry), Major Jasdeep took on to a new opportunity at ICICI Lombard, stepping into the corporate field and setting a milestone for himself.

24 years down the line, Major shares the pride of having held multiple important positions in the banking, finance, real estate and other sectors in the capacity of a value-based and success-driven business leader. He is a Member of The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and specialises in Real Estate & Built-in Environment, sharing overall business delivery responsibility with an extensive expertise in handling key global accounts in banking and IT segments and other large Indian brands.

As a team player, Major believes in extracting the best out of driven individuals through constant nurturing and encouragement. Effective communication, he believes, is the key to proficient management of both business and people. No wonder, the Army Major is considered a specialist in strategizing, decision-making, and effective internal controls across verticals.

Major Jasdeep is behind securing and running many path breaking accounts in the Facility Management industry, as well as optimising manpower through the use of technology & human intervention. The biggest companies in India have relied on him for cost optimisation, overall forecasting, resource judiciousness and overall security for both employees and customers. Such trust in an individual comes only with time and talent, and Major has devoted both to the organisations he has worked for.

It would be prudent to mention here that Major Jasdeep has portrayed both brilliant business acumen as well as people-centric leadership skills throughout his career. It is to recognise these exceptional skills & his contribution to the industry that he has been honoured with the Times Excellence Award this year.

