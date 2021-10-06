An Indian Multipreneur Mohammed Rashid Khan invited as guest of honor at Dubai's Expo 2020

Dubai [UAE], October 6 (ANI/PNN): A multipreneur from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Rashid Khan was the first Indian to be invited as the guest of honour at the Expo 2020 hosted by Dubai on October 1.

Khan, who is involved in several businesses in the UAE, inaugurated the country pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in the presence of the leaders of the Mauritanian government.

Originally scheduled for October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021, Dubai's Expo 2020 has been the most awaited global event, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohammed Rashid Khan grabbed the headlines by inaugurating the Mauritania Pavilion in the presence of Mauritanian leaders, including his Excellency Hamid Ould Ahmed Taleb, Mauritanian Ambassador in the UAE, Hawa Moussa Diallo, Director of Mauritanian pavilion, his Excellency Dy Ould Zein, Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy of Mauritania.

Khan said, "I am overwhelmed to be invited as the guest of honour by Mauritania. Mauritania is the eleventh largest country in Africa, where the appetite for tourism and business is immense. The travel and investment opportunities are as diverse as Mauritania itself."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)