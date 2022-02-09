An insight into Himalaya Machinery and its role as a leader of the growing Indian heavy machinery industry

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The heavy machinery industry in India is growing at a rapid rate. Valued at USD 1,71,667.0 million in 2019, it is expected to reach USD 2,40,496.0 million by 2027. This growth is a direct result of government support and the initiative of companies to take India to the global market. The Indian government in particular has laid the foundation to strengthen the partnership between the public-private sectors, which has played a huge role in the overall development of the sector.

Himalaya machinery is a leader of this industry with a vision to take Indian machinery to the global space. In its endeavor to contribute to the growth of the country, Himalaya Machinery focuses on a Made in India model. The manufacturing process is completed in-house to guarantee quality and cost efficiency for the customers. These factors along with cutting-edge technology and excellent customer service have made Himalaya Machinery a well-known name amongst some of India's leading companies. With clients like Tata, Godrej, Indian Railways, and HAL amongst many others, they have managed to lay a foundation of trust, allowing them to set the benchmark of quality plate bending machinery in India.

Rohan Shah, CEO and Executive Director of Himalaya Machinery, believes that the scope to grow is ready to touch greater heights. "At Himalaya Machinery, we aim to provide the quality machinery not just for the Indian market, but also the international market. The opportunities to expand and take Indian-made products to the global marketplace are definitely on the rise." Their vision to support the Indian economy has been a constant since the founding days and leads the purpose-driven workforce at the company to this day. The promise of continued support is a pillar of trust amongst their clients and has allowed Himalaya Machinery to enter the international market.

As one of the biggest names in the industry, Himalaya Machinery supports its customers from beginning to end. They provide unparalleled lifelong customer support making post-purchase dealings smooth for the clients. Being a product wholly manufactured in India makes Himalaya Machinery a great choice for reasons beyond the obvious economic benefit. Spare part availability and on-hand support become extremely simple. Clients can continue functioning without a pause due to the constant support provided by the team at Himalaya Machinery. The team is ever-ready to assist customer queries and prove timely yet long-term solutions.

Apart from providing solutions to common needs like plate bending, straightening, and leveling, the company has expanded its machinery with higher tech-based and problem-specific solutions. Their machines for bending rocket shells have made their way into the space sector, paving a new path for the company. They have a strong focus on innovation which is pushing them to create more solutions to deal with the issues of the heavy machinery industry. There is a huge scope of growth in the sector and after conquering the Indian market, Himalaya Machinery is tapping into the market on a global scale.

The CAGR of the heavy construction equipment market was registered at 4.2 per cent from 2020 to 2027 giving a boost to the entire industry. The government's initiative for infrastructural development and the urbanization trend across the country is constantly supporting the growth of the manufacturers. There's no doubt that Himalaya Machinery has made its mark in the industry but this added support has given the company the chance to expand its horizon.

Internationally, names like Davi, Faccin, MG SRL, Akyapak, Haeslar, and Seravessi are still trying to catch up with Himalaya Machinery's growth. The company's internal system and workforce have made the transition to a larger market seamless for the company. With the upward trend of the heavy machinery industry, there is a large market for manufacturers but the quality is the main point of concern for buyers. With Himalaya Machinery, quality and customer service are the USP. This is making it difficult for their competitors to break through and stand at par. The global industry is ready to step into higher-tech solutions and Himalaya Machinery is already on the track to make this a constant in all their machines.

