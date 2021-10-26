Anaario promotes organic fabric to enhance sustainable clothing

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Anaario is a sustainable clothing brand that sources organic fabric made from cotton and rose petals to create a mix of whimsical and minimalist clothing for kids.

Every collection carries a mix of handwoven embroidery and hand-blocked or digital prints to create special pieces that will last for years. With a vision to reduce the impact on the environment and offer comfortable clothing to kids, Anaario strives for excellence. It takes all the measures to minimize unwanted wastage and accepts only made-to-order requests.

As an eco-friendly brand, Anaario sources organic and Italian cotton which are created through the artisanal craftsmanship of hand-block and screen printing. In 2020, Meenal scoured the fashion industry and realized that there was a very small niche for sustainable kids' clothing.

"Most brands focus their efforts on creating garments for adults, with options for kids as mostly an afterthought. I wanted to create something exclusively for kids while being open to customizing garments for adults. That's when I started Anaario." says Meenal. She further adds, "Fashion is not about mass-produced, low-cost garments that end up more often than not in landfills. It's a shocking reality that we live in, where the fashion industry produces more carbon emissions than the aviation and shipping industry combined. That is not a world I want to live in, nor should anyone else have to. The planet shouldn't have to take a hit for the sake of fashion."

Empowered by artists, stylists, designers, and support executives Anaario has helped glorify wardrobe. The team creates unique capsule collections for girls and boys aged between 6 months to 15 years. With categories like Over The Rainbow, Marshmallow, Wanderlust, Anthropomorphic, Kaleidoscope Krush, and The Essential Separates, Anaario offers multiple choices to the clients. The prices are light on the pocket so that people from sections of society can afford it. The size chart helps in choosing the perfect fit for kids.

Regardless of whether your search is for shirts, tees, skirts, trousers, and blazers for your son or daughter, Anaario has it all. It's a one-stop solution for today's parents who believe in sustainable clothing and are keen on offering comfortable clothing to their kids.

Organic clothing is the need of the hour and every child deserves the best. Click (https://anaario.in) for more details.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)