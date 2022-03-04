Anand Hearing Sound Center; a Professionally Managed Healthcare Clinic for Hearing Impaired Inaugurated at Delhi

You would like to read
- Crime thriller series "Inspector Avinash" to blow away your mind!
- Syed Sultan Ahmed receives the National film award for the seventh time
- SRAM & MRAM witnesses humungous business opportunities in the recently concluded C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit
- Kalamandir Jewellers announced exclusive brand partner with film Sumeru
- In the first weekend, the film Sumeru made a good start at the Box Office
New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hearing loss amongst Indian population has risen multifold and is a major concern in contemporary India, of which a major portion is formed by children aging 0-14.
WHO has estimated a total of 63 million Indians to be severely impacted from hearing disabilities which has a negative impact on their quality of life.
Moreover, India lacks necessary infrastructural support and resources to provide international standard hearing health care and management under one roof.
Widex India Pvt. Ltd. has a legacy of delivering exceptional hearing aids with its prime focus on latest technology and state of the art craftsmanship. They understand how important is sound and aim that everyone should experience every moment of life unadulterated. With this mission in mind to provide most natural sound under one roof, one of its kind Anand Hearing Sound Center was inaugurated today by Avinash Pawar, CEO, Widex India Pvt. Ltd. and Former Test Cricketer and Sound Partner Padma Shri Syed Kirmani, in partnership with T.S. Anand - industry veteran and former Managing Director of Widex India from 1996 till 2012, and Anup Anand - Executive Director, Anand Hearing Sound Centre.
Recognised as a powerful partnership of a leading manufacturer and professional dispenser with a tremendous track-record, this concept is bound to be shoulders above the others in service and quality.
Addressing the media at the launch today Avinash Pawar said, "Anand Hearing Sound center is a world class premium center catering to hearing needs of every generation. It comes fully equipped with a sound station and accessories lounge, so users and their care givers can experience the connectivity and clarity of sounds without any distortion. This gives an opportunity to the patient to witness the sound from hearing aid before actually buying one, as well as the care givers who can also have a hands-on experience & feel the difference of most natural and pure sound from Moment hearing aids vis a vis other hearing aid."
Addressing the media on this occasion, TS Anand - Director Anand Hearing Sound Center said, "The main ideology and commitment behind Anand Hearing Sound Center is to develop a world-class and state of the art hearing care delivering infrastructure, thereby improving the standard of hearing management and services offered for the hearing impaired in South Delhi. We are elated to collaborate with a World Class organization like Widex for driving this concept."
Anand Hearing Sound Center is one of the leading players in Hearing care industry in the city of New Delhi. With a clear vision to deliver a comprehensive one stop solution to people with hearing disabilities along with latest technology and support. Anand Hearing Sound Center is a fully equipped centre with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and professional support to a plethora of varied patients, dealing with pediatric, adults and geriatric patients.
Sound Partner Syed Kirmani who is Widex hearing aid user who also swears by the most natural and pure sound quality of the Widex hearing aids was also present at the Inauguration event of Anand Hearing Sound Center. Widex Moment is the most advanced hearing aid offered by Widex which delivers pure and natural sound ever with zero delays technology, taking Widex to newer and greater heights as a company.
The new Sound Centre will offer personalized end-to-end solutions to meet individual's hearing problems, right from diagnosis for children with communication and hearing disabilities to providing hearing aids and speech therapy suited to individual needs and requirements
Anand Hearing Care is North India's leading chain of comprehensive hearing care clinics specializing in hearing aid dispensing, cochlear implants, audiological diagnostics, and speech therapy. With a chain of 14 centers in Chandigarh Trinity, Punjab, Delhi NCR and Mumbai - it is also one of the largest and most trusted dispensers for Hearing Aids in these cities.
Widex India is a Fully owned Subsidiary of WS Audiology. We are headquartered in Delhi. We have a robust network of authorized distributors throughout India. With a 20-year legacy in India, Widex India has lot of firsts under its name, such as it was the first company to come up with fully digital hearing aids, we were the first to launch Hearing aids powered by artificial intelligence & machine learning. Our latest offering in the Indian market i:e Widex Moment is the first hearing aid with Zero Delay technology, making our hearing aids sound as natural as possible. Our latest product offering to the market is a rechargeable Behind the easy Hearing Aid model.
Website: (https://www.widex.com/en-in).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor