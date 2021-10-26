Anand Raj from SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant wins the National finals of the 18th edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Mumbai [India], October 26 (ANI/ PRNewswire): The 18th edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's largest and coveted business quiz, conducted in an online format, successfully concluded with the national finals. Anand Raj from SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant emerged as the national winner with the grand prize of Rs 2,50,000/-* and took home the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.

The Tata Crucible Corporate quiz which took place virtually in an online mode got more than 3000 participants from across India. The country was divided into 12 clusters (regions) in the online format. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals competed in 2 semi-finals. Jayakanthan Ranganathan from Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai; Sethu Mahadevan, Capgemini, Bangalore; and Kapinjal Chowdhury from Tata Consultancy Services, Hyderabad progressed to the National finals from the 1st semi-final. Whereas from the 2nd semi-final, Anand Raj from SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant, Bokaro; Rohan Khanna from Barclays, Noida; and Aniruddha Dutta from TCS, Mumbai secured their place in the National finals.

The Chief Guest for the Finals, T. V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, felicitated the National Winner in a virtual award ceremony and expressed his thoughts, "The pursuit of knowledge and excellence is an incessant process of self-development and has always been an integral part of the Tata Group. This programme that embodies excellence and is a great platform for people to showcase their talent, is a testament to the Tata Group's commitment towards enabling greater learning and showcasing excellence. The biggest lessons we as individuals can learn from events like these are recalibrating the truly important things in life and the importance of cherishing the opportunities we have at hand. My heartiest congratulations to the winner and all the participants for taking part and making the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz an event to look forward to."

In a fiercely fought contest, Anand Raj from SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant, an avid quizzer displayed his prowess over corporate history and trivia as he navigated the rounds to emerge victorious in Tata Crucible's test of fire!

Expressing his happiness, Anand Raj said, "It's hard to put the feeling of winning coveted Tata Crucible Championship into words. The whole journey was a surreal experience. As Quizmaster 'PickBrain' calls this trophy, the Wimbledon of Business quizzing, definitely it was a dream come true for me. I would also like to acknowledge the help received directly or indirectly from my family, friends, my seniors and colleagues at the workplace. Each round of the quiz was challenging and got more so as we neared the finals. But as they say, all's well that ends well. This trophy will always be dear to me. Being an ex-Tata employee, winning this also takes me to the wonderful days of working with the Tata Group."

Adapting to the challenges of the new normal, Tata Crucible brought in its first-ever virtual format last year. Continuing the online format this year too, the quiz attracted participants from different parts of the nation.

Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain', quizzed the participants on a host of topics testing the alacrity and creativity of the participants in a riveting national finale.

Here are some of the interesting questions that were asked at the National Finals:

Name the theatre where the world snooker championship is held?

Who is the only woman who received the DuPont Company's Lavoisier Medal for outstanding technical achievement?

Name a principle/term created by Rick Wayman, the financial analyst. It refers to the accounting principle to disclose everything.

To watch the exciting battle at the National Finals (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvSTICaYJ3I" rel="noopener" target="_blank">click here

The prizes for Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz this year were supported by Tata CliQ.

*Subject to applicable tax deductions at source

For regular updates and terms and conditions, please visit (https://www.tatacrucible.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">www.tatacrucible.com.

About Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz:

'Tata Crucible - The Corporate Quiz' seeks to bring together the sharpest young minds to take on the heat of the country's largest business quiz. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata group is focusing its communication at and Tata Crucible is a key knowledge initiative towards this engagement. Started in 2004, it has now become an eagerly anticipated annual event.

