Anand Rathi Investment Services launches 'Simple hai, to Sahi hai' campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Anand Rathi Investment Services (Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited), one of the leading full-service broker in India with a pan India presence has launched their digital campaign 'Simple hai, to Sahi Hai' for their newly revamped Trading app 'TradeMobi'.
Conceptualised and written by the marketing team of Anand Rathi, the campaign tries to spell out the extremely quirky concept of 'Simple hai, to Sahi Hai' to gain mindshare amongst the Gen Z Investors of India.
Today with hundreds of trading apps and thousands of features and data points, Investing can seem extremely complex to new-age Investors and with this campaign 'Simple hai, to Sahi Hai', we are reaching out to the new-age investors and informing as well as assuring them that there is a simply to use trading app called TradeMobi and all the features in it are hand-crafted to deliver ease of use. The campaign is a series of three short duration relatable videos.
Continuing with the company's Digital first marketing strategy, this campaign will be concentrated around prominent social media platforms and the digital universe at large.
Speaking on the campaign, Devang Mehta, Head of Marketing, Anand Rathi Group, said, "With 25+ years of experience in Capital Markets, Anand Rathi has carved a niche for itself and has good brand recall with Ultra HNI, HNIs and seasoned Investors. With this campaign, we plan to create similar niche and brand reach amongst this new age, ever dynamic investors. To convey the strength of our app which is 'Simplicity', we curated this series of quirky, fun to watch, short and easily snackable digital video ads. All the ads show a real life scenario and a real life relatable character that likes complicating things in regular life, but when it comes to Investing, they are very sure that they need something simple and hence they use TradeMobi app."
Tuhin & Neel, Film & Creative Directors, Band-Stand Videos, said, "we are extremely happy to have bagged this campaign. The brief was crystal clear where we were mandated to convey simplicity of the app in a humorous genre. Right from actors, attire, surroundings, props and music, each factor was thoughtfully curated to add humour to the ads. With this successful campaign, we are looking forward to working on more campaigns with Anand Rathi."
Links to the ads:"
a) Delivery:(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ1O-zLjbTg & feature=youtu.be)
b) Raasta: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOQ1jQEOC5E & feature=youtu.be)
c) Classroom: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zkumMCZ0hs)
Anand Rathi Investment Services is the Broking & Distribution arm of the Anand Rathi Group. Present pan Indian at 370+ cities with 1100+ outlets catering to 4+ Lakh Investors.
