ANAROCK Retail partners with UAE's Vindico for post-COVID-19 Store Designs, Integrated Leasing and Tenant Coordination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): ANAROCK Retail today announced a strategic partnership with international retail design and delivery specialist Vindico to offer comprehensive services to ensure the success of retail stores in the post-pandemic world.

Innovations in construction and project delivery will play a major role in this highly disrupted industry.

Anuj Kejriwal, MD, and CEO - ANAROCK Retail says, "The ANAROCK-Vindico partnership will deliver scientific, success-oriented design solutions coupled with proven leasing and tenant representation services. Mall developers and retailers will benefit from cutting-edge architecture and store design that specifically address the new compulsions and realities of a post-COVID-19 retail market. Simultaneously, our mall and store designs will fully reflect combined and individual brand values."

These end-to-end services lay the ground for success in a retail landscape significantly transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a typical contract lifecycle of 1.5 years, the new design services bouquet sits atop cutting-edge tenant coordination solutions. The combined services will include brands and location evaluation, cost estimation, and architectural design reviews.

Richard Kim, CEO, and MD - Vindico says, "We are extremely enthusiastic about this collaboration, which is most aptly timed for India's organized retail industry. On the canvas of a uniquely rebooted post-COVID-19 landscape, we will design for success while meeting both mall owners' requirements and tenants' expectations. Our radar is trained on malls which will deploy in the next 1-2 years, for which Vindico and ANAROCK Retail will ensure successful launches and brand integrations. This partnership is a powerful combination of experience, relationships and highly effective design capabilities that will usher in the shopping centres, branded stores, restaurants/cafes and airport retail spaces of tomorrow."

"Vindico has provided retail design and delivery solutions to major retail players in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Expansion in India is a logical next step for Vindico. We look forward to deploying our combined capabilities across India, which is one of the most exciting retail markets in the world. Vindico counts the likes of Westfield, Heathrow Airport, and Aldar Properties, as well as Reliance Industries and LuLu International in India among its clients for retail design and construction services."

ANAROCK Retail has managed and executed 3300+ retail transactions across 55+ Indian cities, successfully closing leasing deals for the biggest international and domestic retail brands in India.

ANANROCK Retail has been consistently delivering optimal results for leading retailers and mall owners in India and internationally.

Merging specialised retail deployment capabilities and best-in-class leasing, transaction, and management expertise, this partnership will be a gamechanger for Indian retail.

In India's pandemic-rebooted retail industry, mall and store designs are now critical from the perspective of social distancing and 'touchless' retail imperatives.

In an industry wherein COVID-19 has rendered most previous design templates redundant, this partnership delivers both the know-how and implementation of extremely effective space configurations, and design elements to overcome concerns and ensure footfall and conversions.

