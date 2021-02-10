ANAROCK seals another major deal for 20 acres of land in Kolkata

You would like to read
- ANAROCK sells 1,805 homes in Sept.-Oct. period, up 78 percent Y-o-Y
- Indian Hotels gains on signing three new Taj Hotels
- Marathon Group launches a new tower at its flagship township project in Panvel - Nexzone
- Ambuja Cements announce cessation of CFO
- ANAROCK acquires society and apartment management technology platform ApnaComplex
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): ANAROCK Property Consultants' Land Division has announced the successful culmination of yet another significant land deal for 20 acres at Kolkata's 262-acre Batanagar township in the Maheshtala area.
The joint venture between development management partner Ambuja Neotia Group and Hiland Group includes 10 acres of land along the golf course, and another 10 acres at the Calcultta Riverfront. Bata India Ltd. is the landlord in both instances.
Along the golf course, the two groups will develop 12 residential towers (G+13) comprising of approx. 2000 units in 2 & 3 BHK configurations. The Riverfront project is currently being planned and further project specifications will be announced soon.
"Coming close on the heels of another major land transaction in Kolkata by ANAROCK, this deal stands further testimony to Kolkata's rebooted real estate potential. Maheshtala is an ideal location for affordable residential developments by two reputed developers," said Soumendu Chatterjee, Director & City Head - Kolkata, ANAROCK Property Consultants.
"This association will give us an excellent opportunity to do another sizeable project in the fast-growing affordable housing segment," said Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman - Ambuja Neotia Group.
Strategically located on the eastern banks of the Hooghly river, Maheshtala offers spectacular views of the riverfront. Both the location and timing of this deal are fortuitous, coming at a time when considerable pent-up demand for affordable housing is hitting the Kolkata after the prolonged lockdowns. Social and physical infrastructure of the area is well-developed, and homes there fall well within the 'sweet spot' affordable bracket.
"We are extremely excited to be collaborating with the Ambuja Neotia Group. Their bespoke development style will take Calcutta Riverside to a whole new level. With the Majherhat Bridge now operational, we are now in the heart of South Kolkata," said Sumit Dabriwala, Managing Director, Hiland Group.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor