Anaysa by Simran launches its online operation for the Designer Collection of Trendy Clothing and Accessories

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): After successfully winning the title of Mrs Beyond Excellence, a global influencer has recently launched a new apparel brand named Anaysa by Simran which portrays elegant clothing style combined with impactful designs, colour schemes and promising quality.
The post-pandemic time forced businesses to embrace digital to reach global shoppers than ever before. Abiding the industry trend, Anaysa by Simran has launched its entire product line of trendy casual wear and accessories online. The brand has committed itself to incorporate recycling technology and reducing textile waste to make its collections eco-friendly and in sync with the latest trends.
Speaking about the launch, the founder Simran Taneja says, "Anaysa by Simran is a designer collection of fashionable clothing and accessories that comes in a variety of colors and sizes to keep up with current trends. We aim to make this brand a global name in the fashion world offering clothes that aesthetically suit the needs of the current milieu."
Simran Taneja is a global influencer, mommy blogger, fashionista, entrepreneur, and doting mother of two, who thinks that "beauty is being yourself." Simran runs a lovely business selling gowns, jumpsuits, and dresses, which she enjoys immensely.
Hailing from Kuwait, this multi-talented person completed her Master in Mass Communications and started her career in the corporate sector. Following her path through life, she has worked with renowned organisations such as Zee and Discovery. Additionally, Simran also worked as a model for Gaursons around this time.
