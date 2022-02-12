Andhra Pradesh eyes investment opportunities from India Pavilion

Dubai [UAE], February 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The state of Andhra Pradesh is ready to showcase its development and immense business opportunities to global investors while participating in the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai.

The state's floor at the India pavilion was inaugurated yesterday by Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister of Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Andhra Pradesh along with H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr Ahmed Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India and Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE.

Zulfi Ravdjee, Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh & Special Representative to Government for Middle East & Far East Countries and JVN Subramanyam, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) & CEO Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) along with other senior government officials from the state were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh floor, Mekapati Goutham Reddy said, "Under the able leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India has achieved remarkable progress across economic and social development metrics and continues to develop as a powerhouse in the world economy. The state of Andhra Pradesh has strong governance, strategic locational advantages, robust infrastructure, thriving industrial & business ecosystem, skilled manpower and immense potential for growth across key sectors. I am confident that the state floor at India Pavilion will project Andhra Pradesh in a new perspective, open new opportunities for business and establish new relationships with industry & governments."

"Andhra Pradesh is blessed with abundant natural resources, mineral wealth, and presents a low-risk and easy environment for businesses to grow. We are poised to exchange strengths and are looking forward to long term business relationships with global investors," he added.

JVN Subramanyam, said, "It is a great privilege for Andhra Pradesh to participate in EXPO2020 Dubai. Andhra Pradesh is one of the nine industrialized states in India, which is also helping the country to realize its $5 trillion economy mission. The state's floor at India Pavilion depicts our key pillars of governance and development in the state, which will support us to partner with global investors."

The state will be making a strong pitch to the global investors during the week by showcasing its business capabilities along with its tradition and culture through a series of events exhibiting opportunities across key focus sectors including Automobile, Food Processing, Textiles, Healthcare, Information Technology and Capital Goods among other to forge new partnerships.

Along with showcasing the business attractiveness, the state will also exhibit its rich cultural heritage to the global audience through India Pavilion.

The Andhra Pradesh week will conclude on February 17, 2022.

