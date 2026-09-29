VMPL New Delhi [India], September 28: A water crisis rarely respects academic boundaries. It draws on hydrology and agriculture, technology and policy. A failing crop can involve soil science, climate, disease biology and markets. Coastal resilience calls for engineers, environmental scientists and economists at the same table. Yet universities are still organised largely as though problems arrive one discipline at a time. A new initiative in Andhra Pradesh proposes to reverse that logic. The United Network for Sustainable Development Solutions (UNITES), launched as a Global Innovation Society in September 2026 by SRM University-AP in association with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), is intended as a sustained platform bringing researchers, institutions, industry and other stakeholders together around interdisciplinary research and science-led solutions. Its guiding principle is simple: problems first, disciplines second.

A state that sets the test: Andhra Pradesh is a natural setting for the experiment. Its water, aquaculture, agriculture, coastal resilience and sustainability challenges cut across fields by their very nature. "Being based in Amaravati means the state's own terrain sets our first test," said Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP. "A delta region under environmental pressure does not experience its challenges one discipline at a time, yet our institutions are still organised as though it does, with hydrologists, marine scientists, agronomists and policy specialists rarely sharing a table." Amaravati has already shown what such convergence can produce. SRM University-AP hosts India's first Quantum Reference Facility, built with TIFR, IISc, DRDO and industry partners. Prof. Kumar stressed that it was designed as an open-access facility, so that any Indian researcher, not merely the university's own faculty, can test and validate quantum hardware there rather than depend on imported, closed systems.

"We would rather convene capability than simply own it," he said. That, he added, is the template the university intends to apply more widely. To create shared, global-level infrastructure and let industry carry it through to deployable technology. The UNITES way of work: UNITES will organise itself around Grand Challenges rather than departments. A researcher working on water security, for instance, will sit alongside engineers, policy specialists and industry partners from the outset, instead of publishing separately and hoping someone connects the dots later. The structure is meant to enforce this. Every member is expected to engage across at least two sections, so cross-disciplinary exposure is built in rather than left to chance. "That is the discipline we are asking of ourselves too," Prof. Kumar said, "letting the problem define the collaboration, rather than fitting the problem into an existing academic structure."

SRM University-AP is the founding and host institution. Prof. Kumar noted that the university's youth help. "We do not have to inherit rigid boundaries between departments and disciplines," he said. The university has researchers across science, engineering, computing, health and emerging technologies, and is investing in shared infrastructure meant to serve beyond any single department. A different platform The platform is deliberately unlike the formats academics are used to. "A conference ends when the papers are presented," Prof. Kumar said. "A research network usually survives only as long as the individual relationships behind it. A bilateral collaboration is typically two institutions, one project, one scope."

UNITES, by contrast, is a standing, institutionally hosted platform open to any number of partners and built to outlast any single event or agreement. It also sets out a defined pathway from research through innovation, demonstration and deployment, so that ideas are expected to reach impact and not merely publication. Bringing industry in early: Industry is central to that pathway. In Prof. Kumar's account, companies often understand a problem clearly while academia holds the scientific capability to address it, but the two do not meet early enough. "A company can bring a real problem to the table, researchers from different fields can work around it, and the pathway can move from fundamental research to prototype, testing and deployment," he said. He wants industry to come to UNITES "not only to recruit talent, but to bring problems that are worth solving."

The layer beneath national missions India's missions in quantum technology, AI, green hydrogen and biomanufacturing set national targets and unlock funding. But delivery still depends on links between researchers, institutions and industry, and those links can be missing. "These missions rightly work top-down," Prof. Kumar said, "but delivery still depends on a scientist in one lab knowing what a manufacturer three states away actually need." UNITES aims to supply that link, a standing space where researchers working on hydrogen catalysts, AI-driven diagnostics or biomanufacturing pathways can find partners without waiting for a mission office to introduce them. He was clear it is no rival to the missions but "the connective layer beneath them."

Science for the next generation: Outreach is a formal part of the design. VIGYAN SETU, the platform's scientific outreach component, is expected to engage around 12,000 school and college students, giving them the chance to see scientific instruments, technologies and working models rather than only read about them in textbooks. "Scientific outreach is not an additional activity," Prof. Kumar said. "It is part of the responsibility of the scientific ecosystem. If a child leaves VIGYAN SETU thinking, 'I want to become a scientist,' then we have achieved something more valuable than simply organising an exhibition." The real test of a conference: The organisers say the real test will come after the event. "The conference is only the beginning," Prof. Kumar said. The goal is a permanent ecosystem in which the sections, research groups and partnerships formed through UNITES stay active between editions.

Membership opens in December, which he called significant, since a growing list of members means little until some commit to joint projects. He offered a yardstick: three years from now, success should show in the number of joint projects, young researchers mentored, industry partnerships created and solutions taken forward, not in the size of the next conference. "I would judge our progress, three years from now, not by the scale of UNITES 2028," he said, "but by how many such projects were already under way well before that gathering was even planned." The larger experiment: The larger experiment is whether a state can organise research around the problems it needs to solve instead of the disciplines it already has. If UNITES can connect the delta's water and aquaculture challenges with science, industry and policy, extend that model to coastal resilience and emerging technologies, and draw young people into the same ecosystem, Andhra Pradesh could offer a working example of problem-led research built as an ecosystem rather than a series of projects.

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