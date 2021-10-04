Andrew Leipus joins Legends League Cricket to ensure high fitness levels of legendary players

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legends League Cricket roped in Andrew Leipus as the Director Sports Science with an objective to ensure high levels of fitness amongst the pool of players playing the League.
One the biggest names in the Cricket ecosystem for Sports science, fitness and physiotherapy, Andrew Leipus has been roped in by Legends League Cricket as Director of Sports science. Australian physio Andrew Leipus spent 12 long years in the KKR franchise and left in 2019. Andrew Leipus was a familiar face in Indian cricket even before the IPL era started.
From 1999 to 2004, Leipus was the physio of (https://sportzwiki.com/wiki/indian-national-cricket-team) Indian national cricket team. During his tenure, Leipus made a massive transformation in the fitness model, and it massively benefited Indian cricket.
Legends League Cricket is a Global League with ex-Cricketers playing competitive cricket. The league has been planned in a unique format and will witness competitive cricket unlike any other exhibition matches. The first season is scheduled to be held early March 2022.The League will have leading ex-cricketers who have retired in recent times. All top names are in consideration from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, amongst other Cricket nations
On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Co-promoter & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Big boys of Cricket made it into a religion for Indian fans. They were no less than gods for the fans. Our objective is to bring him back into the field and play competitive cricket once again. Fitness plays the most important role here, thus we have the best hands and mind to work on it. No Better person than Andrew could do the job."
"Through LLC, we are committed to deliver World Class Cricket action for cricketing fans. We will also be monitoring the fitness of players as a run-up and post the League also. New age Technology will be used for that," he further added.
Andrew Leipus, Director Sports Science, Legends League Cricket said, "They are legends. We can't question the talent they have. We will just have to work on the fitness and monitor their progress."
