Angel Broking employees change their LinkedIn profile surnames to 'One', after the company's new brand name Angel One

You would like to read
- Angel Broking rebrands to Angel One, to cater to all financial needs of its millennials
- Angel Broking's Prabhakar Tiwari re-designated as Chief Growth Officer
- Angel Broking leads with Industry-First AI Chatbot Integration into AMP
- Angel Broking rides Fintech wave to record 127 per cent growth in client base
- Backed by digital prowess, Angel Broking achieves highest-ever monthly client acquisition
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After rebranding itself as 'Angel One', the FinTech platform Angel Broking Ltd launched a LinkedIn campaign wherein its employees changed the surname on their profiles to 'One'.
The company had also roped in agency partners and Authorised Persons to change the surname to 'One' on the social media platform for a week.
To spread the word about the new brand name, the employees have also updated their cover photos to the brand cover photo reading - Angel Broking is now 'Angel One'. They have also created a buzz across channels with the main brand film on rebranding shared on their social media with the #AngelOneForAll.
To resonate better with GenZ and Millennials, the FinTech platform Angel Broking recently rebranded itself as 'Angel One'. The new brand name Angel One represents the entire bouquet of services offered by the platform. Meanwhile, the corporate entity continues to be Angel Broking Ltd.
Previously, Angel Broking was a traditional broking platform but it has transformed itself over the years by leveraging the latest technologies. Angel One memento brand has the same unflinching dedication and commitment to client servicing which was the hallmark of Angel Broking.
It will remain the clients' trusted partner. As a one-stop FinTech platform, it has set a new stage for the tech-savvy Millennials and GenZ aspiring to venture into the financial marketplace through their smartphones.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor