Angel Broking introduces smallcase services for customers to make personalised, small-ticket, Thematic investments in equities and ETFs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Empowering its customers to build their long-term equity portfolio with superior transparency and professionally managed stock baskets, Angel Broking Ltd. has now integrated smallcase offerings into all of its platforms.
The latest integration will enable Angel Broking customers to purchase curated baskets of stocks or ETFs based on an objective, theme, or strategy.
smallcases are portfolios of stocks/ETFs that are created & managed by India's top SEBI-registered advisors and research professionals. All investments are based on a market opportunity derived from an objective, theme, or strategy such as 'Smart Beta', 'Thematic and Sectoral', 'All-Weather Investing', and ETF-based smallcases alongside others. These smallcases can be further categorized based on their risk exposure and the minimum investment amount.
Angel Broking customers can get an in-depth overview, the respective methodologies, factsheets, and relevant charts (with comparisons) to make an informed decision with smallcases. Following the integration, they can also fulfil end-to-end transactions in-app via their existing account Angel Broking trading and Demat account. The product is being rolled out in phases and will be available to all customers very soon.
Another added advantage is that Angel Broking customers will not be charged any additional fees for using smallcases.
Speaking on the integration, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel Broking Ltd. said, "Angel Broking has simplified the investor journey by developing an array of tech-driven processes, tools, and platforms. Leveraging this approach, we envision empowering every Indian with superior wealth creation avenues while actively driving Indian retail participation. However, this vision requires targeted steps that address some of the main barriers to entry for people."
Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking Ltd. said, "The need of the hour is to maximize investor returns with as much use of technology as possible. The 'smallcases' integration is one of the many ways in which Angel Broking ensures the same for its customers. Angel Broking customers can now easily navigate through baskets of stocks/ETFs that outperform respective benchmark indices. They can also tap more alternatives according to their unique investment strategy and risk appetite."
Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, smallcase Technologies Pvt. Ltd. stated, "smallcase works with capital market participants including India's most respected financial institutions to help millions of Indians invest better into simple, transparent & diversified products. Angel Broking has built a distinct brand in the retail broking space with its offerings across platforms, tools & products which has resulted in their swift growth and penetration. We are delighted to work closely with Angel Broking as an important strategic partner to the smallcases ecosystem and enable their clients to take a long-term portfolio-based approach towards equity investing."
Some of the advantages of smallcases for customers include tracking performances, rebalancing, SIP-based investments, portfolio health analysis, and partial exits. Customers can also create their own smallcases comprising up to 50 stocks in a seamless manner.
The smallcase integration makes stocks and ETF investments for Angel Broking customers simpler by extending a large pool of options in addition to our ARQ Prime recommendations. ARQ Prime is a smart-beta-based investment engine that analyzes more than one billion data points before extending stock recommendations.
